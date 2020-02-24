‘Namaste Trump’ event, Taj Mahal visit and bilateral talks: Here’s the schedule for President Trump’s first India tour

United States President Donald Trump will begin his maiden visit to India on February 24.

POTUS (President of the United States), who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and a delegation of officials, is scheduled to spend two days in India.

Trump is expected to land in India at around 11.40 am on February 24 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport in Ahmedabad, where he will be greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad,” PM Modi tweeted ahead of Trump’s arrival.

As per the plan announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump will first visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad at around 12.15 pm. This will be followed by a ‘Namaste Trump’ event at 1.05 pm, where the US President will address a mammoth crowd of over one lakh people at the newly-reconstructed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Next stop will be Agra, Uttar Pradesh where Trump and the First Lady will visit the Taj Mahal at 5.15 pm. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is scheduled to receive Trump at the Agra airport at 4.45 pm.

Soon after his brief visit to the Taj Mahal, Trump will leave for Delhi at 6.45 pm. He is expected to arrive at the capital at 7.30 pm on February 24.

On February 25, the US President will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10.00 am as per protocol. The ceremony will be followed by a visit to Rajghat at 10.30 am, where Trump will pay homage at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

At 11.00 am, there will be a delegation-level meeting between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The talks will then be followed by an Exchange of Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the USA and India. MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had previously informed that the two countries plan to have talks around five areas, including trade facilitation, homeland security.

Trump and the First Lady will leave for the United States in the evening of February 25.