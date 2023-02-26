‘Naatu Naatu’ performance by Korean ambassador and staff. Watch

Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by the Korean embassy)

The Korean embassy in India has shared a video of its staff dancing their hearts out to Naatu Naatu from RRR -- the Oscar-nominated Telugu film making waves globally.

Among those who appeared in the video was Chang Jae-bok, the South Korean ambassador to India.

The clip began with two kurta-clad Korean staffers doing the Naatu Naatu hook step. The scene then shifted to the embassy lawns , where the ambassador danced to the song, with two others in background.

In the next frame, two embassy staffers replicated Ram Charan and NTR Jr.'s outfits from Naatu Naatu -- white shirt and grey pants with suspender belts.

In another scene, all embassy employees converged in the gardens to deliver a flash mob performance.

Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korea Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

The video was a hit on social media.

"How cool! Absolutely loved the enthusiasm," one user wrote.

Another said: "This is so wonderful to see. Cultural exchange between two countries that share many cultural similarities."

"How beautiful. Nicely executed moves, especially a cameo by Chang Jae-bok," a third user commented.

RRR is continuing its dream run at global film events, its latest achievement being four Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

Naatu Naatu was adjudged Best Song at the award ceremony held in Beverly Hills on February 24.

Overall, RRR won Best International Film, Best Action Film and Best Stunts awards.

In January, RRR had won the Golden Globe Award for Best Song for, marking India's first-ever victory at the ceremony.

At this year's Critics Choice Award, it edged out All Quiet on the Western Front, the highly-praised German anti-war drama, to win the Best Foreign Language Film prize.