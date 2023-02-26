English
    ‘Naatu Naatu’ performance by Korean ambassador and staff. Watch

    'Naatu Naatu' is nominated for Oscars this year and has won a Golden Globe as well as a Critics Choice Award.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 26, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
    Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by the Korean embassy)

    The Korean embassy in India has shared a video of its staff dancing their hearts out to Naatu Naatu from RRR -- the Oscar-nominated Telugu film making waves globally.

    Among those who appeared in the video was Chang Jae-bok, the South Korean ambassador to India.

    The clip began with two kurta-clad Korean staffers doing the Naatu Naatu hook step. The scene then shifted to the embassy lawns , where the ambassador danced to the song, with two others in background.

    In the next frame, two embassy staffers replicated Ram Charan and NTR Jr.'s outfits from Naatu Naatu -- white shirt and grey pants with suspender belts.

     In another scene, all embassy employees converged in the gardens to deliver a flash mob performance.

    The video was a hit on social media.

    "How cool! Absolutely loved the enthusiasm," one user wrote.

    Another said: "This is so wonderful to see. Cultural exchange between two countries that share many cultural similarities."

    "How beautiful. Nicely executed moves, especially a cameo by Chang Jae-bok," a third user commented.

    RRR is continuing its dream run at global film events, its latest achievement being four Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

    Naatu Naatu was adjudged Best Song at the award ceremony held in Beverly Hills on February 24.

    Overall, RRR won Best International Film, Best Action Film and Best Stunts awards.

    'RRR' named Best International Film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

    In January, RRR had won the Golden Globe Award for Best Song for, marking India's first-ever victory at the ceremony.

    At this year's  Critics Choice Award, it edged out All Quiet on the Western Front, the highly-praised German anti-war drama, to win the Best Foreign Language Film prize.

    Tags: #Naatu Naatu #RRR #social media
    first published: Feb 26, 2023 08:51 am