A mysterious brain illness is spreading and many young people show no symptoms

A mysterious and potentially deadly brain ailment is spreading across the Canadian province of New Brunswick, raising concerns among health experts and local residents. The number of individuals affected by this condition, characterized by neurological symptoms such as hallucinations, muscle wasting, vision problems, memory loss, and abnormal movements, has been steadily increasing since it was first identified in 2015.

Initially, a small cluster of patients was reported, but the case count has now reached 48. However, some experts and residents believe the actual number of affected individuals could be much higher, possibly exceeding 200.

Of particular concern is the fact that a significant number of cases involve young people who do not typically exhibit symptoms associated with dementia or other neurological disorders.

As of 2021, nine deaths have been attributed to this mysterious illness. Yet, despite the growing number of cases and the severity of the symptoms, a government investigation into the cause abruptly shut down in 2021.

Public Health New Brunswick, the government agency responsible for the investigation, declared in its February 2022 final report that there was "no evidence of a cluster of neurological syndrome of unknown cause." The report authors claimed that the symptoms displayed by the affected individuals varied significantly, and no shared common illness or unknown syndrome could be identified.

However, doctors and patient advocates refuse to accept this conclusion and suspect that the disorder may be linked to the use of pesticides in the predominantly rural province. Glyphosate, an herbicide widely used in agriculture, the forestry industry, and household weedkillers, has come under particular scrutiny.

A doctor’s letter said that recent laboratory tests conducted on patients showed "clear signs of exposure" to glyphosate, as well as other compounds associated with herbicides. The presence of glyphosate may be connected to blooms of blue-green algae in bodies of water. Glyphosate contains phosphorous, which can stimulate the growth of blue-green algae, a type of cyanobacteria known to cause illness in humans and animals.

Patient advocates argue that the true number of cases likely exceeds 200, with some patients testing positive for multiple environmental toxins, including glyphosate, at levels up to 40 times higher than the average limit. They raise concerns that the decision to close the case prematurely may have been influenced by pressure from industry or other groups.

Nevertheless, a determined group of New Brunswick patients and their families are demanding a comprehensive investigation into the disorder from the federal and provincial governments.