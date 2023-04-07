English
    The only Indian city on list of world’s best cities for public transport

    Only one Indian city made it to Time Out’s list of the world’s best cities for public transport - Mumbai, with its local train connectivity, claimed the 19th spot on the list.

    April 07, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
    Mumbai

    Mumbai has a great network of local trains, autos and buses (Representational image)

    Only one Indian city made it to Time Out’s list of the world’s best cities for public transport. Mumbai took the last spot on the list of 19 cities with great public transit, thanks in large part to its wide-reaching suburban rail network. The financial capital of India edged out Delhi with its famous Metro connectivity to claim the 19th spot on Time Out’s list.

    Time Out surveyed more than 20,000 people in 50 cities across the world to come up with the rankings. The honour of being the world’s best city for public transport went to Berlin in Germany, where 97 percent of locals praised the city’s transport network. “The subterranean U-Bahn is particularly delightful, an efficient maze of trains moving people from sight to sight from morning to night,” Time Out noted.

    Prague took the second spot with its convenient and aesthetic modes of public transport, while Tokyo in Japan ranked third. In fact, all the top 10 cities on the list were from Europe or Asia.

    The list of 19 cities was rounded up with Mumbai in the last spot. Eighty one percent of residents polled said it was easy to commute using public transport. Besides the suburban rail network (colloquially called Mumbai locals) the city also has great connectivity with buses, taxis and autorickshaws.

    The recently-introduced Chalo Pay app has also made it easier to travel and pay for tickets on buses, while M-indicator app allows Mumbaikars to stay on schedule and easily track local trains.

    The world’s best cities for public transport

    1. Berlin, Germany

    2. Prague, Czech Republic

    3. Tokyo, Japan

    4. Copenhagen, Denmark

    5. Stockholm, Sweden

    6. Singapore

    7. Hong Kong

    8. Taipei, Taiwan

    9. Shanghai, China

    10. Amsterdam, Netherlands

    11. London, UK

    12. Madrid, Spain

    13. Edinburgh, UK

    14. Paris, France

    15. New York City, US

    16. Montreal, Canada

    17. Chicago, US

    18. Beijing, China

    19. Mumbai, India

