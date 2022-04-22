English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Much ado about Boris Johnson’s visit to JCB factory. See Twitter reactions

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during his two-day visit to India, inaugurated a factory of UK-headquartered heavy equipment maker JCB in Gujarat

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
    Boris Johnson hopped onto a JCB vehicle during his visit to a JCB factory in Gujarat (Image: BorisJohnson/Twitter)

    Boris Johnson hopped onto a JCB vehicle during his visit to a JCB factory in Gujarat (Image: BorisJohnson/Twitter)


    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during his two-day visit to India, inaugurated a factory of UK-headquartered heavy equipment maker JCB in Gujarat and immediately sparked off a meme-fest online. Johnson shared a video which shows him hopping onto a JCB bulldozer at Halol in Panchmahal district of Gujarat on Thursday.

    Boris Johnson was accompanied on his visit to the JCB plant by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.


    On desi Twitter, where yellow JCB excavators have somehow managed to gain cult status with ‘JCB ki khudai’ memes, the sight of the UK prime minister on a JCB vehicle was meme fodder. Predictably, reactions came in fast and furious. Take a look:






    A section of the internet, however, found the memes tone-deaf in the backdrop of demolition of properties that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. British newspapers like The Independent and the Guardian condemned Johnson for visiting a JCB plant at a time when the company’s bulldozers were used to carry out controversial demolitions in Delhi.

    The Independent called it “unfortunate timing”, while The Guardian noted that his visit was met with backlash.

    Amnesty India called the visit "ignorant"

    After arriving in Gujarat on Thursday, Boris Johnson reached Delhi late on Thursday night. He was received at the airport by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

    Boris Johnson’s visit is expected to give a fresh push to the proposed free trade agreement, boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and enhance defence ties, and he will not lecture New Delhi on how to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the development said.

    A major focus of Johnson's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on the situation in the Indo-Pacific as the UK is strongly opposed to any kind of coercion in the region, they said on Wednesday.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #Boris Johnson India visit #JCB #JCB factory
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 11:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.