MP school takes back expelled Nepali students after CM intervenes

The expulsion of two girl students from a Madhya Pradesh school over racial slurs grabbed the attention of the national media last week. The school has now agreed to take them back after Chief Minister Kamal Nath decided to intervene.

The two Nepali students of a private school in the state’s Dhar district were expelled by the school authorities after they had complained of being harassed over their identity. Now, they have reportedly been enrolled in the same school and will start attending classes from this week.

The school’s decision to rescind the previous diktat was conveyed to the Nepali sisters and their family on the evening of August 20 by the school management. This change in stance came about with the intervention of CM Nath, who had directed the district officials to make sure that the school took back both the students.

The two sisters complained of racism within the school precincts, reported India Today. To seek redressal, the family then wrote to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Following this, Mangesh Vyas – the District Education Officer – started investigating the matter.

The girls complained that they were repeatedly called “Nepali” as a racial slur. However, the principal of the school tried justifying their expulsion, claiming that their father had physically assaulted a teacher of the school.

Anvisha, the elder of the two sisters, told the media that she was elated to learn that the injustice and harassment they were subjected to had been undone.

She further said: “We are happy that the school has reversed its decision and we will be able to go back to our studies and meet our friends. I would also like to thank Chief Minister Kamal Nath who took a personal interest in our case.”