Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola launches Moto E6 with 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 435 SoC

Camera module at the back includes a single 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola has updated its E-series line-up with the launch of the Moto E6. The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has launched the E6 in the US at a starting price of $149.99 (roughly Rs 10,300).

The Motorola E6 was spotted on Android Enterprise website on July 25. A day after its visit on the website, the Moto E6 is now on sale in the US in Navy Blue and Starry Black colours. 

Specifications of the Moto E6 include a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720*1520 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the current trend, the Moto E6 sports traditional thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC clocked at 1.4 GHz and Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. The processor is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD.

Camera module at the back includes a single 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. For selfies, a 5MP shooter is housed on the thick top bezel.

Other specifications include an average 3,000 mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0, etc.

The Moto E6 is currently available only in the US and would launch in Canada later this year. This is no word on its availability in other markets.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones #Technology

