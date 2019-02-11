Motorola announces budget Moto G7 series smartphones

In a world where smartphone prices are peaking at Rs 90,000 to 1,00,000, the Moto G series does everything in its power to perfectly balance price and performance. The company recently launched the Moto G7 series, the successor to the entry-level G6 handsets. Moto G series of the past have delivered some of the best value smartphones. And the G7 line up is no exception.

Handset Moto G7 Moto G7 Plus Moto G7 Play Moto G7 Power CPU Snapdragon 632 Snapdragon 636 Snapdragon 632 Snapdragon 632 RAM 4GB 4GB 2GB 3GB Storage 64GB 64GB 32GB 32GB Screen size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches 5.7 inches 6.2 inches Screen Resolution 2270 x 1080 pixels 2270 x 1080 pixels 1520 x 720 pixels 1520 x 720 pixels Battery 3000 mAh 5000 mAh 3000 mAh 3000 mAh Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Front Camera 8MP sensor 12MP sensor 8MP sensor 8MP sensor Rear Camera 12MP F/1.8 Primary Lens+ 5MP Depth Sensor 16MP F/1.7 Primary Lens + 5MP Depth Sensor 13MP F/2.0 Primary Lens 12MP F/2.0 Primary Lens Video Capture 4K 4K 1080p 1080p Price $300 (Approx. Rs 21,000) $350 (Approx. Rs 25,000) $200 (Approx. Rs 15,000) $250 (Approx. Rs 18,000)

The four new versions of the Moto G series include the Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power and G7 Play. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Moto G7 series -

The Moto G7 series improved Snapdragon 600 series processors offer an almost 50 per cent performance bump from previous generation Snapdragon 400 chips used in the G6 series. Of all three models, the G7 Plus boasts a standout camera lens and a slightly faster Snapdragon chipset than other G7 models, while the Moto G7 Power excels in battery performance with a 5000 mAh battery, that Motorola claim will keep the phone running for up to 60 hours.

There’s nothing special or any prominent standout features on any of the new Moto G7 series handsets. What the G7 series focuses on is giving users the best value for money.