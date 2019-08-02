App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft's latest 'Mac vs PC' hilarious ad takes a dig at Apple, features a man named 'Mac Book'

It all started with Apple’s ‘Mac vs PC’ ad campaigns where the video described the shortcomings of a PC.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Tech giant Microsoft has taken a dig at Apple in its latest ad. The new ad targets Apple’s MacBook and suggests users choose the Surface 2 laptop instead. 

Microsoft has uploaded a 30-second YouTube video which highlights the advantages of its Surface 2 laptop over the MacBook Air.

What may seem hilarious is that the ad features a real person named Mackenzie Book aka Mac Book. 

Close

The video starts with comparing features of both the laptops. On being asked, Book shares that the battery life and performance is better than the MacBook Air.

related news

The Redmond, US-based company also mocks Apple for not adding a touchscreen feature, which is found on the Surface 2.

At the end of the video, Book suggests users buy a Surface 2 over the MacBook Air. The voice in the background ends with the line 'Mac Book says get a Surface'.

Both the companies have been taking a dig at each other for years. It all started with Apple’s ‘Mac vs PC’ ad campaigns where the video described the shortcomings of a PC. The purpose of these ads was to showcase that Macs were better and should be an obvious choice over Windows PCs.

There have been several ads since then. The latest ad, however, takes it to the next-level as Microsoft went ahead and found a real person with the product’s name in Sydney, Australia to take a dig.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 11:34 am

tags #Apple #Microsoft #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.