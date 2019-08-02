Microsoft's latest 'Mac vs PC' hilarious ad takes a dig at Apple, features a man named 'Mac Book'

Tech giant Microsoft has taken a dig at Apple in its latest ad. The new ad targets Apple’s MacBook and suggests users choose the Surface 2 laptop instead.

Microsoft has uploaded a 30-second YouTube video which highlights the advantages of its Surface 2 laptop over the MacBook Air.

What may seem hilarious is that the ad features a real person named Mackenzie Book aka Mac Book.

The video starts with comparing features of both the laptops. On being asked, Book shares that the battery life and performance is better than the MacBook Air.

The Redmond, US-based company also mocks Apple for not adding a touchscreen feature, which is found on the Surface 2.

At the end of the video, Book suggests users buy a Surface 2 over the MacBook Air. The voice in the background ends with the line 'Mac Book says get a Surface'.

Both the companies have been taking a dig at each other for years. It all started with Apple’s ‘Mac vs PC’ ad campaigns where the video described the shortcomings of a PC. The purpose of these ads was to showcase that Macs were better and should be an obvious choice over Windows PCs.