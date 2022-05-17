English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Maye Musk, 74, becomes oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star

    Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, has become the oldest woman ever to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine at the age of 74.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
    Maye Musk is one of the four cover stars for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. (Image credit: mayemusk/Instagram)

    Maye Musk is one of the four cover stars for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. (Image credit: mayemusk/Instagram)


    At the age of 74, Maye Musk has become the oldest woman ever to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. The Canadian-South African model and mother of billionaire Elon Musk appeared in the annual swimsuit issue cover in a Maygel Coronel one-piece Monday.

    “I am so excited to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at the age of 74. It’s about time!” Maye Musk wrote on Instagram.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk)


    “To be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would’ve locked me away as a crazy lady,” Musk told the magazine. “I’m very excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great. I think it’s really going to change how women feel when they walk out in their swimsuits.”

    Musk, who started modelling at the age of 15, spoke about the turn her life has taken in recent years and how her age has not held her back.

    “I didn’t think age would be a problem because as a dietician and a scientist, age is not a problem,” she said from Belize, where she posed for the cover. “I’m just so happy that people are actually booking me for talks on ageism and how to feel good about yourself at any age.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Sports Illustrated unveiled four cover stars for this year’s swimsuit issue. Besides Musk, Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Yumi Nu each got their own cover.

    According to ABC News, Musk did not tell her children, including Tesla chief Elon Musk, that she would be appearing as the magazine’s cover star. "I did not tell them," she said. "They would tweet it out."



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Maye Musk
    first published: May 17, 2022 05:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.