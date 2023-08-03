Mark Zuckerberg reveals he’s eating 4,000 calories a day: '20 nuggets, cheeseburgers...'

Mark Zuckerberg's order could add up to more than 3,000 calories -- more than double the adult recommended intake of 1,200 calories a day. (Image credits: @zuck/Threads, Pixabay)

Mark Zuckerberg recently shared his choice of order at fast food giant McDonald's and revealed that the "delicious" food was helping him intake 4,000 calories a day.

Responding to McDonald's post which asked its followers what their orders are, the Meta CEO commented on the new platform Threads, "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?"









According to calorie estimates on McDonald's website, Zuckerberg's order adds up to more than 3,000 calories -- more than double the adult recommended intake of 1,200 calories a day.

But, Mark Zuckerberg later said that he did not intend to reduce his weight. "Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it's so delicious...," he wrote in response to UFC fighter Mark Davis's comment on saying no to McDonald's.

By "all the activity", the Meta CEO probably meant the martial arts and mixed martial arts he has been practicing for a few years now. In May, he had won gold and silver medals at his first Brazilian jujitsu competition.

Last September, Zuckerberg shared a video of him sparring with one of his training partners, Khai Wu, also known as "The Shadow" ahead of his debut on UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Pass -- an American subscription-based video streaming service on combat sports.



In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast last year, Zuckerberg said he grew an interest in various sports, including mixed martial arts, during the Covid pandemic.

