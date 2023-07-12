Mark Zuckerberg flaunts ripped physique amid cage fight challenge rumours with Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg's ripped physique grabbed eyeballs on Instagram. (Image: @zuck/Instagram)

Amid swirling reports of a potential cage fight challenge between tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the Meta CEO recently shared a photo on Instagram showcasing his shredded physique.

The image featured Zuckerberg standing alongside renowned Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanvski, as they posed together at Zuckerberg's residence in Lake Tahoe, California. While neither billionaire has officially confirmed the rumoured fight, their mutual acceptance of the challenge has ignited a frenzy on social media.

Adesanya, who tagged Zuckerberg in the post, wrote, "No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business!!" Volkanvski, the other MMA star present in the photo, hailed Zuckerberg as "a beast!"

“It's an honor to train with you guys!” Zuckerberg commented under the picture.



The photo, posted by Adesanya on Instagram, immediately grabbed attention, and Zuckerberg's chiselled appearance did not go unnoticed. Instagram users flooded the comments section, expressing admiration for the 39-year-old billionaire. One user remarked, "Zuckerberg looks incredible," while another exclaimed, "Elon is in troubleee".

The photo has garnered millions of likes within hours.

The origins of this “cage fight” social media frenzy trace back to February, when Zuckerberg announced "Threads," an app similar to Musk-owner Twitter.

It was Musk who initially challenged Zuckerberg to a "cage match," with the Meta CEO promptly accepting the invitation by responding, "Send Me Location." However, despite the fervour surrounding the prospective fight and Musk’s regular digs at his rival, there is currently no official confirmation that the bout will actually take place.

Zuckerberg is an amateur MMA fighter with training in jiu-jitsu. Musk, 51, has proclaimed himself a street fighter and trainer.