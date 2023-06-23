Man spends Rs 66 lakh to increase length of his legs by 7 inches

The man, who was identified as 27-year-old Dynzell Sigers revealed he had been perceiving himself as small all through his life which prompted him to take the step. (Photo credit: instagram.com/mebrokenbonez).

A man in Georgia spent Rs 66 lakh on a leg lengthening surgery which made the length of his legs grow by seven inches from five feet five inches to six feet. The man, who was identified as 27-year-old Dynzell Sigers- an experienced officer in the Navy- revealed he had been perceiving himself as small all through his life which prompted him to take the step.

"All my life, I struggled with viewing myself as a small person, and no matter what I did to change it, I always felt the same," Sigers told New York Post over email.

"Limb lengthening gave me the opportunity to change my life and the way I perceive life as a whole," he added.

The New York Post report also stated that for a long time, Sigers had done research on how increase his height but could not do so. Later, however, he found about the leg lengthening surgery.

Revealing the motive behind going ahead with the surgery, Sigers said he wanted to recreate his body and mind.

"I had no particular inspiration, but I just knew I wanted to recreate my body and mind. And what better way than increasing my height and getting in great shape," he said.

Sigers later shared a video on his Instagram handle where he revealed the process that helped increase his height.



