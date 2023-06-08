Man spends Rs 88 lakh to increase his height by 7 inches

Despite taking a painful route to increasing his height, Brian Sanchez said he had no regrets. (Photo credit: Screengrab from facebook.com/ justice.ori.9).

A man in the United States spent Rs 88 lakh to increase his height by seven inches. As per a report in the U.S. Sun, the man, identified as 33-year-old Brian Sanchez, decided to increase his height despite already having a height of six feet because he felt there was a imbalance between the upper part of his body and his shorter legs.

"I realized that my legs were always looking weird, and I didn’t know what it was," Sanchez, a body builder from Georgia in the United States, said. He revealed that he realised that there was a discrepancy after a comparison with his brother-in-law.

"As soon as I saw it, I thought, ‘Okay, I guess this is what I’m doing’," he added.

The first step he took towards increasing his height was to take treatment from doctors at the Live Life Taller clinic in Turkey. Sanchez underwent an operation in December 2022 which involved dismantling the tibia and fibula, inserting a rod within the bones, and securing them with screws.

Later, fixators were used to connect the bones, which caused open wounds that needed care. The post-surgery routine involved rotating a bolt on the fixators which he followed diligently.

In March 2023, Sanchez had a second operation to increase the length of his femur. The cost of this operation was Rs 57.5 lakh, but the recovery process after the second operation was smoother and by the end of the process, Sanchez's height had increased by three-and-a-half inches.

Despite taking a painful route to increase his height, Sanchez said he had no regrets and after recovering fully , expected his height to increase from six feet to six feet seven inches.