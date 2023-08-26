Man, married twice, decides to live with both wives for 15 days every month

Reports said that the man had got married for the first time 15 years and the couple became parents, soon after. (Representational Photo).

A man in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, who recently got married for a second time despite his first wife being alive, agreed to live with both partners for 15 days per month, a News18 report said.

After marrying for the second time, neither the man nor his first wife wished to part ways and eventually an opinion was sought from both by the local counselling and meditation services, over how the issue could be resolved and all parties be kept happy in the end.

A solution was finally arrived at which was that the man would live for 15 days in a month with both wives. Additionally, it was decided that the man, who has a child from his first marriage, would bear the expenses for the kid.

Reports said that the man had got married for the first time 15 years ago and the couple became parents, soon after. However, the husband and the wife would often engage in arguments which escalated to such an extent they filed for divorce.

However, before the separation, the man married for a second time during the legal dispute and after finding out he had tied the knot again, his first wife returned back to him as she did not want her husband to live with another woman.

Issues, however, began to mount as his second wife was angry to see his first wife at his residence and she returned back to her paternal house. Later, there were more arguments between the man and his first wife, who then filed a complaint at the local police station.

When the police could not resolve the issue, the local counselling and meditation services were called in for help and a solution that was satisfactory to all was found.