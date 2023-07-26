Man buys AC for family with internship's first stipend. Heartwarming post is viral

“Contributed my first internship salary to buy an AC for the family,” Kumar wrote in the caption. (Image: @theywayshhh/Twitter)

Getting your first paycheck is a great feeling indeed. The happiness doubles when you do something worthwhile with it. Gifting your family something that makes their lives comfortable is such a nice feeling. Something similar happened with a man who contributed his first salary to buy an air-conditioner (AC) for his family. And a post by him has gone viral online.

The now-viral post was shared on Twitter by a user named Devesh Kumar. It featured a picture of a carton with a Blue Star AC. “Contributed my first internship salary to buy an AC for the family,” Kumar wrote in the caption.



Contributed my first internship salary to buy an AC for the family pic.twitter.com/zToVfKTxkF

— Devesh Kumar (@theywayshhh) July 24, 2023

He corrected himself in another tweet and wrote “stipend” instead of “salary”.

The post shared on July 24 has garnered over 8 lakh views. Social media users cheered for Kumar’s achievement in the comments section.

“Such an amazing gesture,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Proud of you.”

“I don't know you but I am proud of you my friend,” a third user remarked. A fourth user quipped, “Buying first ac for family one of proudest moments...for a middle class son. I know the feeling...keep up the work.”