Anand Mahindra wants to wish Indians on ‘each and every’ harvest festival. Seeks Twitter’s help

“Each year I miss out on one of them,” Anand Mahindra said about harvest festivals in India.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Thursday asked his Twitter followers for a definitive list of all the harvest festivals celebrated in India, saying that he misses out "on one of them" every year while wishing people around the country.

The Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted a map showing the different names by which various states mark Makar Sankranti, from Shishur Sankraat in Jammu and Kashmir to Makara Sankramana in Karnataka and Uttarayan in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Makar Sankranti marks the Sun’s entry into the Capricorn zodiac. This corresponds with January, so in that month, many festivals are celebrated across India. Punjab and Haryana celebrate Lohri and Maghi, while Tamil Nadu marks Pongal.

Mahindra said that the map he tweeted also does not fully represent the diverse festivities in India.

"Every year I try to wish people around the country for each and every harvest festival being celebrated at this time," he said. "And each year I fail & miss out on one of them. This map is also incomplete. Help! Who has THE definitive list of them all?"

One of the industrialist’s followers responded by sharing a list of states and the winter season festivals they celebrate. Another shared a photo of a platter shaped like India’s map with signature dishes of states placed at their locations.

Others pointed out what Mahindra had missed. “Losar in the month of January in Ladakh,” said a Twitter user named Zakir Hussain. “ Losar is the New Year festival celebrated according to Tibeti and Ladakhi Calendar.”

A Twitter user named Sameer Gawde said the map tweeted by Mahindra shows the many “cultural jewels” in India. “Unity in variety."



Across India we are marking different festivals which signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity. My greetings on these festivals.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

Social media has been full of festive wishes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the various festivals signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity. "My greetings on these festivals," he tweeted. The prime minister also wished different states separately.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva. May everyone be blessed with peace, happiness and prosperity. Praying for your good health and wellbeing."