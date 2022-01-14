MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Anand Mahindra wants to wish Indians on ‘each and every’ harvest festival. Seeks Twitter’s help

Anand Mahindra tweeted a map showing the different names by which various states mark Makar Sankranti, but said even that does not fully represent the diverse festivities in India.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
“Each year I miss out on one of them,” Anand Mahindra said about harvest festivals in India.

“Each year I miss out on one of them,” Anand Mahindra said about harvest festivals in India.


Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Thursday asked his Twitter followers for a definitive list of all the harvest festivals celebrated in India, saying that he misses out "on one of them" every year while wishing people around the country.

The Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted a map showing the different names by which various states mark Makar Sankranti, from Shishur Sankraat in Jammu and Kashmir to Makara Sankramana in Karnataka and Uttarayan in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Makar Sankranti marks the Sun’s entry into the Capricorn zodiac. This corresponds with January, so in that month, many festivals are celebrated across India. Punjab and Haryana celebrate Lohri and Maghi, while Tamil Nadu marks Pongal.

Mahindra said that the map he tweeted also does not fully represent the diverse festivities in India.

"Every year I try to wish people around the country for each and every harvest festival being celebrated at this time," he said. "And each year I fail & miss out on one of them. This map is also incomplete. Help! Who has THE definitive list of them all?"

Close

Related stories

One of the industrialist’s followers responded by sharing a list of states and the winter season festivals they celebrate. Another shared a photo of a platter shaped like India’s map with signature dishes of states placed at their locations.

Others pointed out what Mahindra had missed. “Losar in the month of January in Ladakh,” said a Twitter user named Zakir Hussain. “ Losar is the New Year festival celebrated according to Tibeti and Ladakhi Calendar.”

A Twitter user named Sameer Gawde said the map tweeted by Mahindra shows the many “cultural jewels” in India. “Unity in variety."

Social media has been full of festive wishes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the various festivals signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity. "My greetings on these festivals," he tweeted. The prime minister also wished different states separately.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva. May everyone be blessed with peace, happiness and prosperity. Praying for your good health and wellbeing."

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #festivals #Lohri #Makar Sankranti #Pongal
first published: Jan 14, 2022 10:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.