Happy Pongal 2022: Date, history and significance of the festival

South India begins celebrating Pongal, a four-day harvest festival, from January 14. The festival is dedicated to the Hindu sun god Surya and marks the end of the winter solstice and his journey north. Pongal festival derives its name from ceremonial "Pongal", the meaning of which is "to boil, overflow".

People celebrate the harvest festival of Pongal by praying at temples, making artworks and exchanging gifts with their friends.

The preparation of the Pongal, a dish made with freshly harvested rice, milk and jaggery is a significant practice during the festival. Some prepare savoury versions of the dish.

Pongal is traditionally prepared in clay pots decorated with leaves, flowers or kolam artworks. On some occasions, people cook it at community spaces. The dish is first offered to the gods. The sweet variety of Pongal, called Sakkara Pongal, is distributed as prasad in temples.

The preparation of Pongal is symbolic process, marking the transformation of the gifts of agricultural to food for the gods.

Pongal is also celebrated by South Indian communities living in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Malaysia and Singapore.

Here are some Pongal wishes to share with your friends and families:

“On this festive season may every colour of love fill your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal.”

“May this harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal”

“Let us meet, greet and eat together with this auspicious decoration and beautiful kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal”