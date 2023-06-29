Madonna found unresponsive, hospitalised in ICU with infection

Madonna, 64, was found unresponsive and rushed to a hospital on Saturday

Pop icon Madonna was found unresponsive and rushed to a New York City hospital on Saturday, cJune 25, Page Six has reported. The 64-year-old singer-songwriter was reportedly intubated overnight and is now recovering from a serious bacterial infection.

According to her manager, Guy Oseary, Madonna's health is improving although she is still under medical supervision. The health scare has forced Madonna to postpone her ‘Celebration’ tour, which was set to begin in Vancouver on July 15.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU,” Oseary said in a statement posted on Instagram Wednesday. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the statement continued. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”



A family member of the Papa Don’t Preach singer told Daily Mail they were unsure if Madonna would pull through and were worried about losing her.

“For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst,” the family member said. “That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday.”

“Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation,” the relative, who has not been named, added.

In a career spanning decades, Madonna has delivered several hits like Into The Groove (1985), Vogue (1990) and Hung Up (2005). She holds a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour by a female artist.