'Macho restaurant' in China had shirtless waiters feed diners mouth-to-mouth, shut down

China recently shut down a “Macho Restaurant” which reportedly had provocatively dressed male waiters feed women customers mouth-to-mouth.

The racy eatery, which was opened in April in the popular tourist destination of Xishuangbanna Dai, raised both eyebrows and temperatures, leading to it being shut down by authorities after videos of scenes recorded inside it began circulating online, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

“No need to go to Thailand, you can experience a male model restaurant right here in Xishuangbanna!” Beijing Youth Daily quoted a social media user as saying.

As per reports, the self-styled "Macho Restaurant" had tall and muscular men, some shirtless, others dressed in tank tops, performing provocative dance routines for its women diners. They even offered shoulder massages. Some of the waiters even fed the women mouth-to-mouth and wiped their mouths afterward.

“Business was not doing well, so to boost customer numbers, the restaurant hired well-built actors to perform," a staffer at the restaurant told Beijing Youth Daily. “Initially, there were just six actors offering relatively normal dance performances. When customers filmed at the restaurant and shared the videos online, the restaurant owner saw it as a promotional opportunity.”

The “Macho Restaurant”, with an average cost of around 110 yuan (Rs 1,263) per person, had also received positive reviews on Dianping -- one of China’s most prominent platforms for crowd-sourced reviews on catering services. Many reviewers praised the male models for their “impressive physique” and “passionate dancing”. Some even compared it to the famous Magic Mike live show in London which was conceived and co-produced by stripper-turned-actor Channing Tatum and has raunchy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts presented by performers from around the world. The show is open only to adults.

