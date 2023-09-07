English
    Indian YouTuber stranded in Venice after Lufthansa fails to send luggage on time. Viral post

    In a X (formerly Twitter) post, Tanya Khanijow shared how the delay in receiving her luggage by Lufthansa led to her paying extra money to stay in a new accommodation

    September 07, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
    Lufthansa

    The woman added that Lufthansa contacted her and informed her that bag was in Helsinki and later when she was leaving her first accommodation, they had still not loaded her luggage. (Representational Image).

    An popular Indian travel content creator was left stranded in Italy’s Venice after German carrier Lufthansa delayed sending her luggage from Helsinki in Finland.

    In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Tanya Khanijow shared how the delay in receiving her luggage led to her paying extra money to stay in a new accommodation after she had stayed at a different location for two days.

    "Dude, I've been extending my stay in Venice while I’m awaiting my baggage that was delayed by Lufthansa. It is extremely expensive to stay in Venice mind you. I stayed for two nights in a decent "budget" place which cost  Rs 15,000 per night.

    "Last night I decided to save a bit, and stayed in another "budget" place with a shared toilet. This cost me close to Rs 10,000," she wrote.

    Khanijow added that the airline contacted her and informed her that bag was in Helsinki and later when she was leaving her first accommodation, Lufthansa had still not loaded her luggage.

    "This because the airline called yesterday to confirm that my bag is in Helsinki. It was never loaded in the first place.


    "They said they will send it yesterday itself. I called this morning around my check out-time from my "budget" hotel only to find, my luggage wasn’t loaded again. For "some" reason the person responsible for it, didn’t load it on the flight," she added.


    The woman's post saw many mixed comments from users. A few were left surprised by how much she had paid to live in Venice while others had suggestions on how she could get the luggage.

    "There are cheaper Airbnbs in Venice. You seem to be staying at the wrong place. Link shared. Full 1 BHK to yourself," one user wrote.

    "You should ask them to keep the luggage in Helsinki and collect it when you return back to Helsinki and charge them for expenses till then," another user wrote.

    Khanijow has 1.24 million YouTube subscribers and 7.43 lakh Instagram followers.

    first published: Sep 7, 2023 03:43 pm

