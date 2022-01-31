Man's job application involved sticking LinkedIn profile on cars in parking lot. He was hired

Jonathan Swift applied for a job role by printing flyers with a QR code to his LinkedIn profile. (Photo: instantprintuk/Twitter)

Armed with flyers of his LinkedIn profile, a British man decided to apply for a job at a company’s parking lot. His unique job application was noticed and Jonathan Swift soon became the talk of the office at Yorkshire-based printing specialists Instantprint.

Swift had placed flyers with a QR code to his LinkedIn profile on every car in the parking lot of Instantprint, hoping to get noticed for a position in the company's marketing department.

His ingenious idea impressed marketing manager Craig Wassell (who was doing the hiring for the role) so much that he called Swift, 24, for an interview. And soon after, he was hired.



We’ve been well and truly ‘flyered’ by a candidate applying for a #job in our marketing team Every car in the car park is covered in flyers linking to the applicant’s Linkedin profile! That’s definitely one way to stand out – Craig, Marketing Manager pic.twitter.com/vVPps8aRyG

— instantprint (@instantprintuk) January 17, 2022

“We’ve been well and truly ‘flyered’ by a candidate applying for a #job in our marketing team Face with tears of joy Every car in the car park is covered in flyers linking to the applicant’s Linkedin profile! That’s definitely one way to stand out Automobile,” Instantprint tweeted quoting Wassell. Instantprint also shared footage of Swift “applying” for the job at the parking lot on Twitter. Swift had printed the flyers from the same company before he stuck one in on the windshield of every car in the parking lot to stand out from the other applicants.

Over 140 applications were sent in for the position that ultimately went to Swift thanks to his creative application. He started his new job earlier this month, Mirror reported.

Craig told Mirror: “Jonathan’s application did more than grab my attention. It showed that he’d researched the brand and that he had the right attitude, creativity and sense of humour to fit the team perfectly. I can’t wait to see what ideas he brings to the table and to work with him in the future.”

Jonathan was however quick to point out that this was not his original idea. A similar Instantprint employee, who got a job in the company’s design team after printing her photograph on their roller banners, inspired him, Mirror reported.