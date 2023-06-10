World Gin Day 2023 | 10 gins to add to your home bar

The Source Gin is forged by the four seasons that blow through the Cardrona Valley, Southern Alps, New Zealand; and Satiwa Hemp Craft Gin has doubled down on the use of 100% organic hemp, along with 10 locally-sourced botanicals. (Satiwa Gin photo by Elizabeth Smitt)

Buying a gin was simple back when there were fewer options. Now, experimentation with botanicals and ingredients has resulted in a lot of variation, leaving gin drinkers confused. Given its versatility and diverse flavours, there is a gin for every palate. Our top 10 recommendations across the globe for this World Gin Day:

1. Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin

Steeped in gin for 8 weeks, Yarra Valley Shiraz grapes, crushed and mixed with Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin, has resulted in this Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin from a leading gin producer - Four Pillars, Australia. A deep red-purple gin with notes of juniper, spice and raspberries that goes well with tonic or soda, its balance of sweetness and spice on the finish sets it apart.

88 Australian dollars for a 700 ml bottle

2. Nikka Coffey Gin

Made with 11 different botanicals, this zesty and citrusy gin from the Japanese whiskey brand, Nikka, is surprisingly light considering its 47% ABV. The botanicals include four different Japanese citrus fruits - yuzu, kabosu, amanatsu, and shequasar, resulting in a fragrant, lemony citrus aroma and flavour, along with a hint of fruity sweetness and delicate, peppery spice.

£45; this gin is worth picking up, even if only to celebrate special occasions.

3. Satiwa Hemp Craft Gin

Satiwa has doubled down on the use of 100% organic hemp, along with 10 locally-sourced botanicals. Light, fruity and floral on the nose, the gin does not require any additional effort in terms of flavouring. The gin retails for INR 1,650 for a 700ml bottle in Goa. A limited-edition variant, Satiwa Passion, has been introduced. Tropical, sweet and fruity, the taste and aroma make it a good addition to fruity cocktails.

4. VII Hills Italian Dry Gin

The perfect match for a negroni, this rare Italian dry gin, is heady, but herbal. The subtle citrus flavours are hard to miss. The botanicals make it unique as it contains artichoke, celery, blood orange, chamomile, rose hip, pomegranate and juniper. Affordably priced, this one comes at £29.00

5. Terry Sent Me

A playful and affordably priced gin at Rs 850 for a 750 ml bottle in Goa, this gin is made with a “secret blend of exotic botanicals”, and ingredients like Gondhoraj lime and orange peel, this gin is meant to be a tribute to the rebellious spirit of the Prohibition era and the speakeasy culture. With distinct spicy cardamom and cinnamon notes, it is a refreshing gin, light on the palate.

Terry Sent Me

6. Procera Gin

An African gin, distilled by a dedicated team of distillers at Kenya’s first craft distillery, Procera Gin's 10 botanicals are sourced from all across Africa-including pink peppercorn from Madagascar and orris root from Morocco. The gin gets its name from the juniper species, Procera, used in this gin and is the world’s first gin to do so. Go get yourself this hand-blown artistic, 500 ml bottle priced at $90.

7. Malhar Indian Craft Gin

From the stable of the renowned whiskey maker Paul John Distillery, Malhar pays homage to the Monsoon raga - Malhar. The craft gin comes in two variations: The Malhar Classic Dry Gin which offers delicate floral notes and The Malhar Citrus which is somewhat heady. Priced at Rs 3,075 for 750ml and Rs 205 for 50ml, this one celebrates Indianness.

Dorothy Parker Gin

8. Dorothy Parker Gin

Made by the New York Distilling Company, Dorothy Parker gin is popular with cocktail lovers. Named after the legendary writer, poet and satirist, this is a spectacular American gin, made with traditional and contemporary botanicals including juniper, elderberries, citrus, cinnamon and hibiscus petals. Priced at $ 35 / 750ml.

9. Source Gin

A mix of locally foraged rosehip, juniper, coriander seed, angelica root, lemon and orange zest, vapour-distilled. ‘The Source’ Gin is forged by the four seasons that blow through the Cardrona Valley, Southern Alps, New Zealand. Non-chill filtered, 47% ABV, this is priced at $62 for 750ml.

10. Cotswolds Gin

With distinct ginger and vanilla notes on the palate, this sweet and spicy, barrel-aged gin is distilled to 83% ABV and then diluted to 65% ABV for casking, it is this process which distinguishes it and makes it highly priced - Rs 12,600 for a 500 ml bottle. This one is obviously an indulgent purchase when you are in a mood to splurge. Cotswolds Gin offers notes of warm honey and sweet orange, balanced by the fresh spicy ginger and piney juniper.