Skincare tips for summer | Don't know how to choose the best sunscreen? Follow this guide

Merely slathering your sunscreen all over your face isn’t enough (Imahe: Pexels)

We all know that SPF is super important, but are you using the most effective sunscreen for your skin? Cream, spray, gel, powder, or stick — this ultimate guide will make sure you never pick the wrong sunscreen again.

Ask any skincare expert about that one step in their regimen they wouldn’t skip at any cost, and chances are they’ll pick SPF application. Experts across the board agree that your skin needs to be protected from the sun throughout the year, even when it’s cloudy outside or when you choose to stay indoors. Not wearing an SPF puts you at risk for UV-triggered skin cancers and premature visible skin aging. You need to make sure your sunscreen is labelled broad-spectrum, is of at least SPF 30 or above, and is preferably water resistant.

But merely slathering your sunscreen all over your face isn’t enough either. It is equally important to pay close attention to often overlooked areas that get UV exposure, like the scalp, lips, ears, neck, and hands. Many innovative formulas like spray-on mists and lightweight sticks have also entered the market, making application and reapplication of sun protection easy.

But with so many options available, it often gets tricky to pick just the right one. Read on our quick round-up of all types of sunscreen formulations to know which one would suit your skin the best:

Cream and lotion

If you're looking for an option that is minimal fuss but doesn’t compromise when it comes to protection against the raging sun, look no further than a sunscreen cream or lotion. This popular formula works for most skin types and makes sure your skin feels hydrated all day long, especially when it is dry and patchy.

Spray

In case you stay out in the sun for longer hours and are tired of reapplying sunscreen all over again and again, pick a sunscreen spray. It delivers instant coverage and is easiest to apply in even the hardest areas to reach. However, massaging an SPF lotion is usually more effective than spraying one on your skin.

Stick

This one is for those who absolutely loathe leftover messy globs on your hands after applying sunscreen. A simple swipe of stick formulas can do wonders, while offering targeted application in easy-to-forget areas. While old-fashioned sticks get a bad reputation for clogging pores, newer options are mostly lightweight offering sheer finish. But these usually contain a high wax and oil content (to maintain the shape), so aren’t the best choice for people with oily skin.

Powder

Powder sunscreen is the best option if oil control is your primary concern. It is a mess-free alternative to conventional sunscreens and comes with the added benefit of sopping up grease from the face. Result? Say goodbye to acne-prone skin and hello to an overall lightweight finish. However, it is a costly and time-consuming option if you’re planning to apply it to your whole body.

Gel

Ideal for oily and combination skin types, gel sunscreens offer the same level of sun protection as lotions and creams but without leaving any grease or white cast. Gel formulas are also equipped with a matte finish so invisible that you might forget that you’re wearing sunscreen at all. But don’t forget that you’d need to rub a generous amount for them to work.

Makeup Hybrid

Makeup-sunscreen hybrids like tinted moisturisers, foundations, primers, and BB (beauty balm) and CC (color correcting) creams are godsend for beauty enthusiasts. They blend easily giving you a dewy, makeup-like finish. But make sure to first apply your sunscreen of choice before you start your makeup application, and then, layer it with a makeup-hybrid sunscreen for additional coverage.