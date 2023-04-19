Benefits of cocoa butter, your go-to friend for that perfect head-to-toe pampering

Also called Theobroma oil, it is extracted from healthy cocoa beans (Image: Pixabay)

Ready for some skin-sensational sweetness? Look no further than cocoa butter, nature's chocolicious beauty secret. This luscious ingredient isn't just for satisfying your chocolate cravings but it's also a skin-loving treat that can leave you feeling smooth, soft, and oh-so-happy.

Where does cocoa butter come from?

It also goes by the name of Theobroma oil and is extracted from healthy cocoa beans, says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics. “This ingredient has been part of cosmetic and medicinal skin care for more than 2000 years. Cocoa butter is full of phytochemicals, antioxidants, and emollients that make it highly beneficial for the skin. It is also a good source of magnesium, copper, potassium, iron, and other minerals,” says Kapoor.

Benefits of cocoa butter

Is your skin feeling as dry as a desert? Try cocoa butter, it like a tall glass of water for your skin. "It's a top-notch moisturiser that can quench your skin's thirst and lock in the much-needed hydration. You can use cocoa butter to get rid of flaky skin and to give yourself a plump, supple complexion,” says Aakriti Suri, Founder of the Happier Skincare.

Cocoa butter works its magic on scars from acne, injuries, or surgeries (Image: Pixabay)

Suri lists a few other benefits of cocoa butter.

Antioxidant bliss: Cocoa butter is armed with antioxidants that can fight off those pesky skin-damaging molecules. It's like a superhero for your skin, swooping in to save the day and protect your precious skin cells from oxidative stress. So, while you indulge in the rich aroma of cocoa butter, your skin can soak up the antioxidant bliss and stay looking youthful and radiant.

Stretch mark eraser: Cocoa butter's got your back when it comes to those pesky lines from pregnancy or weight changes. Its nourishing properties can help improve skin elasticity and promote the production of collagen, which can fade the appearance of stretch marks.

Scar-fader solution: Cocoa butter works its magic on scars from acne, injuries, or surgeries. Its natural healing powers can help repair and regenerate damaged skin, making scars less noticeable over time. Plus, with its ultra-moisturising properties, cocoa butter can soften scar tissue and help your skin look smoother and more even-toned.

Spa-like treat: Want to indulge in a spa-like experience at home? Cocoa butter's velvety texture and aroma can turn your skincare routine into a luxurious treat. Just imagine massaging cocoa butter onto your skin, feeling the stress melt away, and reveling in the silky-smooth sensation. It's a self-care ritual that will leave your skin and your senses feeling blissful.

Versatility galore: It is a skincare multi-tasker! It's not just for your face - it can be used all over your body for head-to-toe pampering. From your lips to your feet, cocoa butter can work its moisturising magic. Use it as a lip balm for a sweet and kissable pout or as a body butter for silky soft skin. Get creative and mix cocoa butter with other natural ingredients to whip up DIY skincare concoctions like scrubs, masks, and balms.

Perfect for all skin types

Cocoa butter is safe to use on all skin types, says Kapoor. "You can find this ingredient in hydrating lotions, lip balms, creams, and body lotions. However, when buying the products, check the other ingredients too and see if any is a potential irritant. The right way to use cocoa butter is to apply it on the body within five minutes of the shower. However, if you are facing acne products then avoid using them on breakouts. The heavy consistency of cocoa butter can sometimes clog the pores,” she concludes.