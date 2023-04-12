Ditch the blush, go all natural with these superfoods for a super glowing skin

Beetroots, tomatoes, cucumber and fruits are essential to include in your healthy diet (Image: Pinterest)

For every woman juggling deadlines at home and the workplace, a basic make-up routine is a luxury they cannot afford. Most of the times, it is a toss-up between either of the two, and looking good is invariably limited to every woman's best friend, the blush! But what if we say that you can get those rosy cheeks without one? Think eating healthy, think clear skin and red rosy cheeks!

So what are those superfoods that promise you freedom from an elaborate make-up routine? Help is at hand, courtesy dietitian Garima Goyal who lists the following superfoods.

Beetroot: This bright red-hued vegetable and its dark pigment is an absolute must. It contains a lot of iron that helps improve blood circulation. Also, it contains anti-inflammatory compounds called betalains that protect from skin inflammation. Beetroot is also a great vegetable for liver detoxification, which helps in keeping the skin clear and glowing. Drink a glass of beetroot juice early morning on an empty stomach to see its amazing results. You can add beetroot to your diet by boiling or sautéing it or by adding it raw to your salad.

Tomatoes: All colourful fruits and vegetables with red, yellow, and orange tint - carrots, strawberries, capsicum, peaches, melon, and tomatoes - contain carotenoids that help improve the skin tone. Tomatoes also contain an anti-ageing antioxidant namely lycopene which is very good for preventing cardiovascular and other chronic diseases because of its strong anti-inflammatory properties. You can have tomatoes raw as salad or add it in your curries or soups. The latter one is a better strategy because the absorption of lycopene increases when it is cooked.

Cucumber: This salad staple is more than 90 percent water and hence its skin friendly benefits. Remember, hydration is essential to keep your skin healthy, glowing and supple. The presence of antioxidants such as beta carotene in cucumbers delays premature ageing of the skin. The best way to add cucumbers to your diet is munching on it in the form of salad.

Avocado: This exceptional fruit is an excellent source of healthy fats. An ideal balance of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids makes avocados the best choice to moisturise the skin from within. An abundance of natural oils in it shields you from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Also, avocado contains an essential fat-soluble vitamin, namely vitamin E which aids in boosting the skin collagen production that is responsible for keeping your skin tight and avoid wrinkles. The best way to consume avocados is ripen it up and use it as a sandwich spread. Additionally, it can be added to your salad bowl too.

Sweet potato: This tuber is one of the richest sources of carotenoids, the plant version of the fat-soluble Vitamin A. They also get converted into retinol in the body. Remember, it is wrong to assume that you need to go carb free or be low on carbohydrates if you want a glowing skin. On the contrary, the carotenoids in this root vegetable helps to treat skin acne by reducing the skin sebum and aid the production of skin cells. Additionally, the presence of potassium and pantothenic acid makes sweet potato a natural skin moisturiser as well. Their folate content protects from the harmful UV rays damage.

You could try these too

Nidhi Nahata, Founder of Justbe Resto Cafe, and a Food Therapist, Health Coach, Certified Psychiatrist and Sound Healer, says that nature has blessed us with foods for every season and climate. “When we embrace balanced, nutrient-dense food in line with the cycles of nature, it helps us with the right absorption of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can nourish our bodies, giving us flawless skin that radiates health and vitality,” she says. She suggests adding the following to our plate.

Iron: An essential mineral that helps purify our blood and generate oxygen to the red blood cells, incorporate superfoods like green leafy vegetables, and cruciferous vegetables like cabbage and broccoli into our diet. These vegetables are also rich in vitamin C, which helps in the absorption of iron more effectively. Fruits like pomegranates, apples, and bananas are also great sources of iron and vitamin C.

Fresh fruits: Any balanced diet must include lot of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. By nourishing our bodies with these wholesome foods, we can enhance our natural beauty and radiance.