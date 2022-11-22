English
    Winter superfoods to boost your health

    Some winter superfoods you shouldn't miss and why.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 22, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
    Winter season is here. Eating certain foods will help to generate heat and keeps your body warm. Here are some of the superfoods to help you keep warm this season. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Pearl millet (bajra) helps to regulate cholesterol levels, beneficial for high blood pressure patients. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Maize (makai) is a good probiotic; aids in digestion, facilitates better metabolism and eventually weight loss. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at the nutritional value of wheat, pearl millet and maize. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Sesame seeds (til) is a good source of copper, manganese, calcium, magnesium, iron, selenium, etc. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Sweet potatoes are a rich source of fiber. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #climate #food #Health #India #Slideshow #superfoods #winter #winter season
    first published: Nov 22, 2022 02:23 pm