English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

    Restaurant review | Manu Chandra's European-themed LUPA is many restaurants rolled into one

    Manu Chandra returns with a new fine-dine, arguably the year’s first real blockbuster opening, and every corner of LUPA hums with soul, character and intention. Noma might be shutting shop but so long as aspirations, wealth, and desire for shiny things are alive, fine-dining will live on, says Chandra.

    Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
    February 05, 2023 / 01:00 AM IST
    Chef Manu Chandra, founder-partner, Manu Chandra Ventures. (Photo courtesy Nishant Ratnakar)

    Chef Manu Chandra, founder-partner, Manu Chandra Ventures. (Photo courtesy Nishant Ratnakar)

    One of the first things you’ll see as you arrive at LUPA on MG Road, Bengaluru is a roaring fountain in the middle of a courtyard. Turn around and the curved terracotta roof and shingle tiles reveal themselves, followed by the tall Mediterranean style plants in humungous stone urns and wrought iron doors. It’s like being in a villa in Tuscany. Only the sharply peaked mountains, fields of sunflowers and Italians whizzing around on scooters are missing! “I literally sketched this courtyard by hand 10 months ago. My inspiration was my travels to Italy. I was absolutely clear that I wanted a courtyard and the sound of water. It’s so peaceful. It drowns out some of the traffic on MG Road,” says Manu Chandra about his newest restaurant LUPA, after he moved away from the Olive Group, a company he nurtured for 17 years. Culinary consultancy and a bespoke catering company Single Thread has been keeping him busy all along. His partner in crime (sic.  culinary) for LUPA is hospitality veteran Chetan Rampal.

    Manu Chandra and Chetan Rampal, founder-partners, Manu Chandra Ventures. (Photo courtesy Nishant Ratnakar) Manu Chandra and Chetan Rampal, founder-partners, Manu Chandra Ventures. (Photo courtesy Nishant Ratnakar)

    What’s LUPA?

    LUPA is named after the mythological she-wolf who raised Romulus and Remus, the founders of the city of Rome. It’s also an ode to Chandra’s love for all things Italian — history, food, wine and the materiality. The best thing about LUPA is that it’s many restaurants rolled into one. If the outdoor is balmy and summery, the indoor is sumptuous and seductive. Think 1920s New York — art deco, sleek leather chairs, lavish suede sofas and softly lit chandeliers. A winding staircase leads to an opera style PDR with the best seats overlooking the dining area. Another coveted seating is the deck outside the bar. Nestled under the shade of a century old tree it makes for a charming alcove for drinks and conversations. “I wanted the interiors to be original and create a singular ethos throughout the entire space. And not be another industrial or minimalistic space that most restaurants are trying to be,” says Chandra. Around 12ft underground is a stone wine-cellar, home to a curated collection of 2,000 bottles of wine. There’s also a gelato lab that will be churning out freshly-made gelatos with seasonal fruits within minutes and a Salumeria serving freshly sliced hams, cured meats, pâtés, terrines, pickled vegetables and cheeses made especially for LUPA.