Bollywood or Mediterranean Gimlet? Try these easy gin cocktails you can make at home

Easy gin recipes: These cocktails are bursting with flavour, from citrus and berries to herbs and spices

If you love the crisp and complex flavour of gin, you'll enjoy these amazing cocktails that showcase its versatility and charm. Whether you're hosting a party or just treating yourself, these drinks will delight your senses with their aromatic, bitter and fizzy notes. They are also easy to make with fresh ingredients and herbs that complement the gin's botanicals. These cocktails are bursting with flavour, from citrus and berries to herbs and spices.

Here are 5 gin recipes from expert mixologists that you can whip up at home for the next party.

Bollywood

By Chirag Panchal, Assistant Bartender, Nksha Restaurant, Churchgate, Mumbai

Ingredients: Bluepea infused gin, 15 ml; Hapusa, 45ml; Dry ginger honey syrup, 15 ml; Lemon juice, 15 ml; Stillabunt, 3 drops; Mece, a pinch

Method: Chill the martini glass and add 15 ml of lemon juice, 15 ml of dry ginger syrup / Add all the ingredients above to it / Dry shake and transfer it all to a 3 peace shaker and shake it with ice / Pour into a martini glass / Garnish with grated mace.

Mixologist's tip: "Aptly named, this drink is a mix of gin with the freshness of pomegranate, sweetness of honey and the warmth of ginger. The sprinkles garnish of mace symbolises stars in Bollywood."

Mediterranean Gimlet

By Jagmohan Singh, Mixologist, Araiya Palampur Resorts

Ingredients: Gin, Black Pepper, Basil, Cucumber, Cilantro Leaves

Method: Add 6 ml of gin and a handful of cilantro leaves / Add 4 slices of cucumber, fresh basil and 2 grinds of black pepper.

Mixologist's tip: “Cucumber is perfection with gin and lime. So I decided to give it a cucumber-based spin, adding some fresh cilantro leaves to bring out the coriander flavours. Black pepper and basil enhance the flavour of the drink."

Gin and Cabernet Sour

By Gokul Kurhade, Winemaker, Chateau Indage

Ingredients:

Gin, 45 ml; Orange liqueur, 20 ml; Simple syrup (make your own), 10 ml; Lemon juice, 20 ml (freshly squeezed); Tiger Hill Cabernet Sauvignon, 30 ml

Method: Add gin, orange liqueur, simple syrup and lemon juice in a shaker / Add 8 to 10 icecubes and shake well / Strain the mixture in pre-chilled wine glass / Top-up with Tiger Hills Cabernet Sauvignon and serve.

Mixologist's tip: “It’s a refreshing cocktail made of gin and Tiger Hill Cabernet Sauvignon with an addition of lemon juice and orange liqueur, transforming it into an outstanding fresh must have drink to chill.”

Cranberry G & T

Bombay Sapphire

Ingredients: Bombay Sapphire, 50 ml; Cranberry juice, 30 ml; Premium tonic water, 70ml; Lime wedge, 1

Method: Fill a balloon glass with ice / Add Bombay Sapphire, cranberry juice and top up with premium tonic water / Garnish with a lime wedge

Mixologist's tip: "This pretty cocktail boasts the ultimate balance between fruity, citrusy and bitter with a smooth texture.”

Sakura

By Aditya Solanki, Head Bartender and Mixologist, At Someplace Else, BKC, Mumbai

Ingredients: Gin, 60 ml; Peach puree, 45 ml; Macroot leaves, 4-5; Lime juice, 15 ml; Orange blossom water, 5 sprays

Method: Mix all the ingredients together in a Boston shaker filled with ice, shake well, and double strain the drink.

Mixologist's tip: “This drink has a subtle fruity taste and a smooth texture to it. The addition of lemon juice lends it a delicious kick. The flavours feel citrusy and refreshing on the palate.”