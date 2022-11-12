Mumbai’s new Insta-worthy all-day diner, Eve, has something for everyone

Eve, Powai, Mumbai.

She is sitting in the heart of Powai, in all her splendour — meet Eve, the stunning, multi-level casual dining space that opened around a month ago in this upscale suburb of Mumbai.

The 7,000 sq. ft area of this charming restro-lounge-bar will command your notice and even a little awe at first, as you enter the ground floor reception area to face the majestic winding stairway backed with an extensive 30-feet library.

The place spells serenity, and the airy, spacious feel, the warm, welcoming and friendly vibe is just the right amount of perfect to unwind at leisure as you indulge in an array of delicious food.

Neemesh Shah, principal architect at KNS Architects, who designed Eve and also Mumbai’s SoHo House, says, “We were aiming for Eve to be somewhat an extension of a living room which we were able to achieve by creating the colossal stairway. The experience of Eve really does begin right there and the books behind add great character to the stairway.”

A glimpse of the library at Eve.

The library has been created right from the ground floor all the way up to the first floor and boasts over 4,000 books which is not just a rare sight but is also very aesthetically pleasing.

“Instead of a whole wall being made of glass, we thought real books would bring out a certain warmth and simplicity and designed it in a modernist way to include the old school charm in a modern manner,” he says.

Eve’s eclectic glamour with large comfortable chairs at cosy, sun-kissed corners that have a view of the greens outside, well-lit sophisticated wooden dining tables for families, brick-red, sage green armchairs and invitingly cushioned sofas, pretty plants of all sizes dotted all around the floor, a handsome island bar, all add to its aesthetically done interiors. Needless to say that Eve is great for the gram and even Instagram virgins can go all out, once inside. You can't go wrong with pics when you have interiors like this.

Eve, Powai.

So, what was the brief for Eve? Dhruti and Sachin Shah, associate designers at KNS Architects, say, the owners wanted to create a space that gives customers a feeling of being at home. “With the library, greenery, and calm ambience, we’ve built an inclusive space for anyone who wishes to spend some quality time with friends or themselves. At Eve, we have created an atmosphere that evokes a feeling of comfort and warmth.”

The white ceiling, walls, are beautifully offset with the wooden flooring, cane-weaved seating, regal chandeliers, minimalist lighting, thick area carpets, intricate rugs, fabric lamps and pretty corners that are all about tranquillity. Totally Insta-worthy.

The architects carefully curated the overall aesthetic. “The thing we constantly kept in mind was to ensure that guests feel comfortable and are able to easily unwind. The aesthetic was executed on the basis of the experience we wanted our guests to experience, having spent a great deal of time focusing on each and every corner and finishing,” says Shah.

Eve, Powai.

The entrepreneurs of Monarch Liberty Hospitality, including Sumit Govind Sharma, Pawan Shahri, Dhaval Udeshi, and Nikita Harisinghani, came up with this casual dining place, Eve. Pawan Shahri, one of the managing partners, says, “Everything from our library, to pots and pans, curtains, paint colours, frames, lights, flooring, and even bathroom tiles have been thought out to bring out the feel of Eve. Every corner has been focused on, which makes what we had envisioned come to life in the best way.”

Not just the décor, the farm-to-fork diverse menu is worth a taste. Eve's menu comprises expertly crafted salads, an array of sushi, flavourful dim sums, risotto, pizzas, and dishes like Brick-pressed Chicken with Fresco Pepper Sauce, melt-in-your-mouth Mutton Kulambu curry with fragrant Birista Rice, and decadent desserts — there is something for everyone here.