Kim Kardashian's MET Gala outfit: Costume or fashion?

Kim Kardashian at the 2021 MET Gala on Monday, September 13, 2021, in New York. The theme of the exhibition this year is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion". (Photo by Evan Agostini/ Invision/ AP)

Undoubtedly fashion’s biggest night out, the annual fundraising gala of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute (MET Gala), is also all about showcasing big drama. And at this year’s MET Gala on September 13, Kim Kardashian, the billionaire co-founder of SKIMS, climbed the steps there personifying just that.

She has indeed come a long way from her MET debut in 2013; her all-black Balenciaga gown set social media on fire, with reactions and memes galore.

Did Kim rewrite red carpet fashion with the mysterious aura of her outfit that offered anonymity? Moneycontrol spoke to desi designers about her haute couture ensemble with a mask and train.

Kim’s gown is reflective of the dark phase

“Love, love, love it!” says fashion designer Narendra Kumar Ahmed. Narendra feels that the stark gown signifies a lot more than what social media is making of it. “It is so reflective of the dark phase - nearly 0.5 million American deaths in peace time - in American history plagued by a mismanaged Covid crisis.”

Narendra Kumar Ahmed

The shock and meme value of outfits has become the currency of choice

Celebrity fashion designer Nachiket Barve feels that red carpet fashion is more about social media influence than actual fashion these days.

He says, “I think the idea of red carpet dressing is itself being remodelled today. Fashion and the red carpets have always been about beauty and glamour; especially at the Oscars and Cannes. The MET Gala has always had a theme which has influenced attendees’ choices of clothing. However, in today’s social media influenced universe, the shock and meme value of outfits has become the currency of choice. It’s all about how much it is talked about the world over.”

Nachiket Barve

A strong statement to express a desire for privacy in these overexposed times

Fashion designer Kunal Anil Tanna feels that the custom-made Balenciaga outfit definitely reflects Kim Kardashian’s fashion aesthetics and is most certainly bold for the red carpet.

“We can do so many things to become ‘someone' in life, but what can we do to be anonymous? I believe this is the mindset manifested by Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala 2021. The all-covered black ensemble was truly a strong statement made by Kim Kardashian to express a certain desire and need for privacy in these overexposed times! Hoping to someday reach a level where people acknowledge one’s right to privacy and give them their space to be themselves as and when wished!”

Kunal Anil Tanna

All sorts of crazy is allowed during the MET Gala; the wackier, the better

Designer Devina Juneja feels that Kim’s outfit grants anonymity and that does not resonate with her personality much.

“The MET Gala is a platform for celebrities to push the boundaries of fashion to the extreme. This year's theme was a tribute to the ingenuity of American style. The Kardashians are perhaps among America's most well-known celebrity families, and Kim is its most well-known member. Her look from Balenciaga was a far cry from the figure skimming, revealing looks she has favoured in the past. The full-black ensemble with a face hood gave her a sense of anonymity and mystery, something that doesn't usually resonate with her and I think this look was different and inventive. I think all sorts of crazy things are allowed during the MET Gala, the wackier, the better!”

Devina Juneja

The outfit likens the visibility of the woman wearing it, to an almost Taliban-like obscurity

The fact that an outfit is just about its popularity on social media makes it less about fashion and more about costume dressing. Designers feel that a completely covered look actually makes the celebrity anonymous. Nachiket says, “It defines this look more as costume than fashion really… the idea of making a famous person entirely anonymous.”

(Image Kim Kardashian/ Instagram)

He adds, “In an ironic way, it likens the visibility of the woman wearing it to an almost Taliban-like obscurity, extinguishing the unique identity of the wearer. While I love the idea of taking a theme and making it smashing, case in point being the Heavenly Bodies and China Looks of Rihanna or the stunning wearable art performance of Lady Gaga at the Camp inspired exhibition, this look does neither the inspiration nor the celebrity wearing it any justice. Not a fan at all.”

It is certainly Covid resistant!

Former model, and fashion show director and choreographer Achla Sachdev says, “When I first saw this I thought WTF! Then I thought that the Phantom of the Opera was reborn as this dementor of Harry Potter fame who decided to indulge and have a ‘Gala’ evening? On the other hand, how do I know it's Kim Kardashian? I mean, it could be her body double too considering she is way too covered up. This outfit is certainly Covid resistant!”