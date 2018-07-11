App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Forevermark targets sale of 2.5 lakh diamonds in 2018-19

The brand is launching multiple campaigns for the Indian market to target the new-age millennial customer

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

Forevermark is all set to launch their new collection and is aiming to sell 2.5 lakh diamonds in 2018-2019. The brand is launching multiple campaigns for the Indian market to target the new-age millennial customer.

With 250 partner stores in the country, Forevermark had sold 2 lakh diamonds in India in 2017-2018 against 75,000 diamonds in 2016-2017.

With their renewed marketing strategy, the brand is targeting sale of 2.5 lakh diamonds in the present fiscal. However, given the positive interest among buyers to invest in diamonds, Forevermark is confident of clocking sales of 3 lakh diamonds in 2018-2019.

But are people buying diamonds post-Nirav Modi scam? “There was an initial jolt where customers were worried about quality of the diamonds they are investing in. But everyone has moved on and people are back to investing in diamonds from brands they trust,” said Sachin Jain, president, Forevermark India.

The brand is launching its ‘Half Carat’ campaign in India this September.

“The Forevermark Half Carat programme targets women who are bold, brilliant and self-determined and are confident of the choices they make. These jewellery pieces are designed with a diamond of half carat or more and holds potential for versatility in affordability, design and emotional value. Available in multiple designs, rings, earrings and pendants crafted in association with this range will be perfect for everyday wear,” said Jain.

Working on educating the client about the purity of diamonds, Forevermark is also investing in awareness campaigns across the Indian market.

The brand has also come up with a synthetic diamond line called the Lightbox collection, but it is sold only in the United States at the moment.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 07:53 pm

tags #Diamond #Forevermark

