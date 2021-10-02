10 vegan outlets in Mumbai to check out now

(Representational image) A vegan sandwich.

While all of us have our quirks when it comes to food choices, it is particularly hard for someone who is vegan to order in or eat out.

Obviously, vegans have to avoid some ingredients that are very popular in cooking (all dairy, meat, meat-based sauces, foods that might have milk powder as a filler). And the choices end up being limited, especially during social occasions and outings.

The lockdown, in some ways, has also been harsher for vegans as there are limited options for ordering in. But, we’ve got you covered. Here's our pick of 10 outlets across Mumbai that vegans can order from and which provide a variety of options.

1. Birdsong The Organic Cafe, Bandra: Known for its organic menu, Birdsong has plenty of options for vegans to choose from across Mediterranean, Mexican and Indian cuisines.

Our picks: Quinoa Upma, Healthy Wealthy Southern Meal, Healthy Tofu Brown Rice, Wild Mushroom and Spicy Lentil Burger, Vegan Carrot Cake, Vegan Meatball With Herbed Brown Rice.

Timings: 9 am to 10.30 pm

Average price for two: Rs 1,600, plus taxes

2. Earthling’s Cafe, Andheri: One of the few 100% vegan cafes in Mumbai, it has customized offerings for vegans ranging from pizzas and nuggets to desserts and burgers. It also has an in-house dairy which helps to dish up lactose-free items.

Our picks: Vegan Lasagna, Vegan Mock Meat Spaghetti Bolognese, Vegan Pepperoni Pizza, Vegan Chocolate Ganache Cake, Vegan Mushroom Omelette.

Timings: 11.30 am to 11 pm

Average price for two: Rs 900, plus taxes

3. Bombay Salad Co, Bandra: Known for its wholesome meals, this outlet has salads, wraps, sandwiches, smoothies and juices on the menu. This joint is a haven for vegans as the chef here understands vegan food and can customize any dish to your needs. You can also make your own salad, with your choice of ingredients.

Our picks: Dairy-Free Chocolate Sorbet, Oat and Chia Pudding Soaked in Cashew Milk, Yogi Salad, The Dynamite Salad, Vegan Rainbow Wrap, Vegan Cold Chocolate.

Timings: 12 pm to 10.30 pm

Average price for two: Rs 900, plus taxes

4. Kitchen Garden By Suzette, Colaba/Bandra/Lower Parel: While this place is known for its ambience and hence, for dining in, the food here is delectable and the menu has plenty of options for vegans. Ingredients are sourced from an organic farm and vegans can customize the dishes to their liking as well.

Our picks: Gluten-Free Falafel Sandwich, Chia Seeds And Coconut Pudding, Soba Salad with Grilled Sesame and Soy Tofu.

Timings: 9 am to 11 pm

Average price for two: Rs 1,000, plus taxes

5. The Nutcracker, Lower Parel: Best known for reinventing local favourites such as Kheema Pao and Upma, this café is for those who like healthier food options and newer flavours. Breakfasts and snacks are served for vegans all day long. Takeaway is also available all-day.

Our picks: Brown Burrito Rice Bowl, Vegan Orange Chocolate Chip Cake, Ragi Chips, Barley & Cracked Wheat Upma, Vegan Lebanese Brunch Bowl.

Timings: 11 am to 10 pm

Average price for two: Rs 1,500, plus taxes

6. Chaap Ki Chhap, Andheri: This place prepares North Indian cuisine for vegans. So if you’re a vegan and tired of the salads and wraps, then this place is for you.

Our picks: Afghani Vegan, Chaap Malai Maar Vegan, Keema And Kaleji (vegan), Machhli Shorba (vegan), Soya Meat Chaap.

Timings: 11 am to 11.30 pm

Average price for two: Rs 500, plus taxes

7. Vegan Burger Kitchen, Bandra: For vegans who crave burgers, this place has a long list of options to choose from. It has some interesting replacements such as lettuce pocket options instead of the usual bun and side like sweet potato fries. It also has vegan mayonnaise jars you can buy.

Our picks: Mediterranean Burger, Tofu And Mushroom Burger, Wholesome Veg Burger, Crispy Eggplant Burger, Bounty Pudding.

Timings: 12 pm to 3 am

Average price: Rs 250, plus taxes

8. Good DO, Lower Parel/Bandra: One of the first Indian outlets to bring plant-based meat alternatives to India, its menu has plenty of options for vegans if and when they crave meat. All dishes are made out of mock meat and plant-based ingredients.

Our picks: Fried crispies, Unmutton Biryani, Vegicken Nuggets, Keema Roll 2.0, Keema Pav 2.0.

Timings: 11 am to 10.30 pm

Average price: Rs 200, plus taxes

9. Farmer’s Cafe, Khar: One of the few places in Mumbai where every dish can be made vegan or gluten-free. The produce is organic and farm-to-table so this may be one of the healthiest places you eat from, too.

Our picks: Vegan Beetroot Hummus, Oats & Quinoa Porridge, Farmer’s Pancake, Pesto Panini, Lentil Burger.

Timings: 12 pm to 11 pm

Average price for two: Rs 1,400, plus taxes

10. An Ode To Gaia, Chembur: For those with a sweet tooth, this outlet is a haven. It has cruelty-free, vegan cakes and desserts.

Our picks: Hazelnut Praline Cake, Assorted Macaroons, Assorted Mini Tarts, Almond Croissants, Cinnamon Cranberry Chunky Cookies.

Average price: Rs 1,800, plus taxes

Timings: 10 am to 6 pm