LG announces global launch of the G8S ThinQ smartphone with five cameras

At MWC 2019, LG announced the G8S ThinQ alongside the standard version of the G8 ThinQ. Now, the South Korean consumer electronics giant confirmed that it would be releasing the G8S ThinQ in Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and more regions.

Although LG brought the G8S ThinQ to MWC 2019, the company didn’t showcase the device at its booth like it did the G8 ThinQ and V50 4G and 5G phones. The G8S ThinQ hit Taiwan on June 28 and is finally ready to make its global debut.

Model LG G8S ThinQ Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Display 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED FullVision Rear Camera 12MP Primary (F/1.8) 12MP Telephoto (F/2.6) 13MP Ultra-wide (F/2.4) Front Camera 8MP Primary (1.9) ToF Camera Memory 6GB / 128GB Battery 3550 mAh, Quick Charge 3.0 IP Rating IP68 Biometrics Face Unlock / Fingerprint Sensor/ Hand ID Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5 / NFC OS Android 9 Pie

The new G8S ThinQ features a less impressive 6.21-inch FHD+ (2248 x1080) OLED Display as compared to the (3120 x 1440) OLED on the standard G8 ThinQ. LG’s upcoming G8S is equipped with a third telephoto lens on the back. The handset comes in three colours variants including Mirror Black, Mirror White, and Mirror Teal.

The G8S also retains all the special features we saw on the standard G8 variant. We’ve looked at the spec sheet of both phones, and the G8S ThinQ actually seems like an upgrade rather than a downgrade. LG could ship either one of the two smartphones in different parts of the world.

The LG G8s ThinQ is priced at EUR 769 (Approx. Rs 60,000), which would put it in the premium flagship range, competing with the big boys from Samsung, Sony and Huawei. While LG hasn't mentioned anything about Indian markets, the G8 ThinQ or G8S ThinQ is expected to launch in the country slightly above the 50K mark.