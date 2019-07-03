App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG announces global launch of the G8S ThinQ smartphone with five cameras

LG is also offering a 4K Smart TV worth around 40K with the G8S ThinQ in Germany.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At MWC 2019, LG announced the G8S ThinQ alongside the standard version of the G8 ThinQ. Now, the South Korean consumer electronics giant confirmed that it would be releasing the G8S ThinQ in Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and more regions.

Although LG brought the G8S ThinQ to MWC 2019, the company didn’t showcase the device at its booth like it did the G8 ThinQ and V50 4G and 5G phones. The G8S ThinQ hit Taiwan on June 28 and is finally ready to make its global debut.

The new G8S ThinQ features a less impressive 6.21-inch FHD+ (2248 x1080) OLED Display as compared to the (3120 x 1440) OLED on the standard G8 ThinQ. LG’s upcoming G8S is equipped with a third telephoto lens on the back. The handset comes in three colours variants including Mirror Black, Mirror White, and Mirror Teal.
Model LG G8S ThinQ
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Display 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED FullVision
Rear Camera 12MP Primary (F/1.8) 12MP Telephoto (F/2.6) 13MP Ultra-wide (F/2.4)
Front Camera 8MP Primary (1.9) ToF Camera
Memory 6GB / 128GB
Battery 3550 mAh, Quick Charge 3.0
IP Rating IP68
Biometrics Face Unlock / Fingerprint Sensor/ Hand ID
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5 / NFC
OS Android 9 Pie

The G8S also retains all the special features we saw on the standard G8 variant. We’ve looked at the spec sheet of both phones, and the G8S ThinQ actually seems like an upgrade rather than a downgrade. LG could ship either one of the two smartphones in different parts of the world.

Close
The LG G8s ThinQ is priced at EUR 769 (Approx. Rs 60,000), which would put it in the premium flagship range, competing with the big boys from Samsung, Sony and Huawei. While LG hasn't mentioned anything about Indian markets, the G8 ThinQ or G8S ThinQ is expected to launch in the country slightly above the 50K mark.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #LG #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.