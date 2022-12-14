Lewis Hamilton helps disabled brother experience an F1 car

Lewis Hamilton with brother Nicolas Hamilton (Image: lewishamilton/Instagram)

British race car driver Lewis Hamilton made his younger brother’s “dream come true” by helping him drive the Mercedes simulator.

Nicolas Hamilton, who has cerebral palsy, has become the first disabled person to drive the Mercedes simulator. The feat was only made possible by custom modifications to the seat, steering wheel and pedals that Lewis Hamilton helped facilitate.

“Time in the sim is incredibly rare, and not something that is accessible for someone like my brother,” the F1 star wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a series of photos of his brother’s “special day.”

“It took custom modifications to the seat, steering wheel and pedals to make this possible.

“He [Nicolas] spent the whole day in it, and is the first disabled person to ever do so. He’s always been a fighter and seeing him have this day is an honour,” Hamilton, 37, added.

Nicolas Hamilton, 30, uses a specially modified car to race in the British Touring Car Championships. He was able to experience the feel of a Mercedes F1 car thanks to the simulator. Photos show him donning the iconic Mercedes race suit before taking the wheel.

The Mercedes F1 simulator is a state-of-the-art machine through which users can experience what it is like to be in an F1 car.