Lenovo Z5 Pro GT likely to be first smartphone with Snapdragon 855 chip

When people talk about flagship Android phones, prominent names like Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, LG, Google and until recently Vivo often standout for delivering powerful phones with groundbreaking capabilities and amazing benchmarks. With competition at the high-end of the smartphone space as competitive as it is, brands like Xiaomi, Nubia, Nokia and surprisingly enough Lenovo often go unnoticed. But 2019 is about to change all that.

After successfully debuting the Z5 Pro GT at CES 2019, Lenovo is ready to introduce the first smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip to the world. In the Z5 Pro GT, Lenovo has created an absolute monster with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is twice the amount seen in other Android flagships. The GT also sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel from Samsung and provides a near bezel-less display. Lenovo has utilised the slider design to hide the notch in the Z5 Pro GT.

The Z5 Pro GT is easily the fastest phone in the world. Spec-for-spec if you measure up the Z5 Pro GT to other phones like the Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 or Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro you’d expect the Z5 Pro GT to come in at the $1000 (Approx. Rs. 65,000), but Lenovo has promised that the price of their new flagship won’t exceed $650 (approx. Rs 46,000). That’s the equivalent of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 (At least in India).

A Lenovo Z5 Pro GT’s with its Snapdragon 855 processor, priced at close to Rs 45,000 might look like an excellent bargain, but there are a few things you need to know about Lenovo’s new flagship that may not be listed on a spec sheet:

The combination of the design and sliding mechanism have made this phone huge; we’re talking thicker and chunkier than the Galaxy Note 9. Not to mention its smaller battery and screen. The Z5 Pro GT isn’t water-resistant, it has no micro-SD card expansion slot, no USB 3.1 connection, no wireless charging and no headphone jack: Okay maybe the last one can be excused. 12GB of RAM doesn’t necessarily mean your phone will be twice as powerful as an Android phone with 6GB of RAM. RAM prices are not on the rise at the moment, and adding 12GB of RAM isn’t going to be an expensive move. Plus, Android users struggle to use 6GB of RAM, so adding extra RAM isn’t really going to improve performance.

All-in-all, the Z5 Pro GT is worth getting excited about. The Snapdragon 855 processor is an absolute beast, offering improvements in the performance of every area of your phone including battery, performance, camera, everything. The biggest worry about Z5 Pro GT is that it isn’t entirely clear if Lenovo can take full advantage of the 855 SoC’s capabilities, but we’ll just have to wait and find out.