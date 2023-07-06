Go First RP to contest HC order allowing lessors to inspect, carry out maintenance of aircraft

On May 22, the NCLAT upheld the NCLT's order admitting Go First's plea for insolvency.

Go First's Resolution Professional is set to contest the Delhi High Court's order, which allowed lessors to conduct inspections and maintenance work of 30 aircraft and their parts at regular intervals.

The Delhi High Court on July 5 asked the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the airports where the Go First aircraft are parked to permit the lessors to access their aircraft in the next three days.

The court had observed that the resolution professional is not required to take control of the aircraft while passing an interim order in favour of grounded airline Go First’s lessors on July 5.

The HC's order also noted that the lessors have approached the court against the DGCA for failing to deregister their aircraft, which is an administrative action against a government body.

While passing an interim order in favour of the lessors, the High Court also said that NCLT does not have the power to review judicial actions such as the de-registration of aircraft.

The court observed that Go First does not have the right to fly the aircraft if a lease is terminated.

The judgment notes that Go First was in default of its rental payment obligations to the lessors under the lease agreements and the provisions of the agreement contemplate that the lessor had the authority to apply for deregistration of the aircraft by filing an application with the DGCA, thus observing that the lessors indeed had the authority to seek deregistration of the aircraft without the consent of Go First.

As Go First underwent insolvency resolution proceedings, aircraft lessors moved the Delhi HC on May 16 seeking directions to the authorities to release the plane leased to the crisis-hit airline.

Aircraft lessors, including Pembroke Aviation, Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Ltd, EOS Aviation and SMBC Aviation had filed their petitions.

On May 10, the principal bench of the NCLT in Delhi accepted Go First's voluntary plea to initiate an insolvency resolution process. The tribunal appointed an IRP, suspended the board and imposed a moratorium on the airline's financial obligations.