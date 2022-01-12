MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Supreme Court forms independent committee to probe PM security breach in Punjab

Retired judge of the Supreme Court, Indu Malhotra, will head a committee assisted by Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a high ranking official of the National Investigating Agency, and others

Shruti Mahajan
January 12, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover for almost 20 minutes on his way to Punjab to attend an event on January 5 after protesters blocked his way.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover for almost 20 minutes on his way to Punjab to attend an event on January 5 after protesters blocked his way.

Retired Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra will head a committee to probe the incident of security breach in the prime minister’s convoy that took place in Punjab earlier this month, the apex court ruled on January 12.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had earlier stated that the court would constitute the probe panel.

Malhotra will be assisted by Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a high ranking official of the National Investigating Agency, either the Director General or a nominee not below the rank of an Inspector General, Director General of the Police of Chandigarh, and Additional Director General of Police (security) of Punjab.

The issue came before the Supreme Court through a public interest litigation plea seeking an independent probe into the January 5 incident.

The prime minister’s convoy was halted on a flyover in Punjab’s Ferozepur district for 20 minutes and the incident was identified as a severe security breach and led to a political spat between the BJP and the Congress. It also saw the Centre and the Punjab government forming their own panels to investigate the matter.

Close

Related stories

When the apex court heard the matter, the two committees were asked to halt their probes and the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court was directed to secure and safeguard all the relevant travel records.

The Union government had opposed the incident being probed by the state government’s panel with the apprehension that the probe will not be a fair one. Punjab said that the Union government’s committee may not carry out a fair probe.

The Centre had also flagged the possibility of a foreign hand and “cross-border terrorism” at play behind the incident.
Shruti Mahajan
Tags: #Indu Malhotra #PM security breach #Prime Minister #SC #Security Breach #Supreme Court
first published: Jan 12, 2022 11:15 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.