HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Special SC hearing on non-working day on Vinod Dua's plea one of many instances

Last year, there were four instances when the apex court held special proceedings on non-working days.

PTI

The Supreme Court hearing a plea of journalist Vinod Dua seeking quashing of a sedition case against him on June 14 is one of the many instances when the top court opened its doors on a non-working day. In a special hearing, the court granted relief to Dua against any coercive action from Himachal Pradesh police till July 6 with a condition that he will have to join the probe and there shall be no stay on the ongoing investigation in the sedition case over his YouTube show.

However, this is not the first time when the apex court heard a case on a non-working day.

Last year, there were four instances when the apex court held special proceedings on non-working days.

On November 24, a Sunday, the apex court heard a plea by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

related news

The apex court gave its historic verdict in the Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya on November 9 (Saturday), granting 2.77-acre of the disputed land in the holy town to deity Ram Lalla.

Adding to the list, the top court had constituted a special bench on a Sunday to accord urgent hearing on October 7 regarding the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed which was being opposed by green activists and a section of people, including residents.

On April 20, a Saturday, the top court held an extraordinary hearing after its former employee accused then chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment and persecution.

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Supreme Court

