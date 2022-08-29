English
    Delhi HC sets aside arbitral award directing Antrix to pay $560 million to Devas

    The high court said that the arbitral award in favour of Devas suffers from patent illegalities and is in conflict with India's public policy.

    Shruti Mahajan
    August 29, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    In a relief for Antrix, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Delhi High Court has set aside an arbitral order that directed Antrix to pay over $560 million to Devas Multimedia.

    The arbitral award was passed by the Internation Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in 2015 and directed Antrix to pay the sum as damages for allegedly illegally terminating its contract with Devas Multimedia.

    This order was upheld by the courts in the US and Devas Multimedia had moved the Delhi High Court for the enforcement of the order.

    Finding patent illegality in the order passed in favour of Devas and for the same being against India's public policy, a single-judge bench of the high court today set aside the order.
