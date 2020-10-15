Big Story | Supreme Court asks Centre to implement interest waiver on loan

A three-judge bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta what the Centre has done for the implementation of its notification for giving relief to borrowers.
The Supreme Court has asked the government to implement the waiver on compounded interest on loans up to Rs 2 crore at the earliest.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 05:21 pm