172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|legal-trends|big-story-supreme-court-asks-centre-to-implement-interest-waiver-on-loan-5968141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Supreme Court asks Centre to implement interest waiver on loan

A three-judge bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta what the Centre has done for the implementation of its notification for giving relief to borrowers.

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court has asked the government to implement the waiver on compounded interest on loans up to Rs 2 crore at the earliest.

A three-judge bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta what the Centre has done for the implementation of its notification for giving relief to borrowers.

What is the government’s response to this? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #Interest on Loan Moratorium #interest waiver #loan moratorium #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.