These earphones will be sold for just Rs 26 on Republic Day

Republic Day offer: The Lava Probuds 21 will be available at a discount price of Rs 26

The Lava Probuds 21 earphones will be available at a heavily discounted price of just Rs 26 as part of a Republic Day offer today. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India last year at a price of Rs 2,199. On 12 pm today (January 26), the Lava Probuds 21 will go on sale for Rs 26, Lava Mobiles announced.

Those who wish to avail the offer can buy the Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones from the Lava e-store or through Amazon. This is a limited-time deal valid only till stock lasts. To avail the offer, customers can use the coupon code “PROBUDS26” on the Lava e-store.