English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    These earphones will be sold for just Rs 26 on Republic Day

    Republic Day 2023: Here is how you can buy the Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones for just Rs 26 on January 26

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
    Republic Day offer: The Lava Probuds 21 will be available at a discount price of Rs 26

    Republic Day offer: The Lava Probuds 21 will be available at a discount price of Rs 26

    The Lava Probuds 21 earphones will be available at a heavily discounted price of just Rs 26 as part of a Republic Day offer today. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India last year at a price of Rs 2,199. On 12 pm today (January 26), the Lava Probuds 21 will go on sale for Rs 26, Lava Mobiles announced.


    Those who wish to avail the offer can buy the Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones from the Lava e-store or through Amazon. This is a limited-time deal valid only till stock lasts. To avail the offer, customers can use the coupon code “PROBUDS26” on the Lava e-store.


    The Lava Probuds 21 have a battery life of 9 hours. Each earbud packs a 55 mAh battery and the product is shipped with a charging case, which comes with a micro-USB port and packs a 500 mAh cell. The TWS have a total battery life of up to 45 hours with the charging case.