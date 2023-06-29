English
    Lauren Sanchez co-pilots Jeff Bezos’ helicopter, lands it on billionaire’s yacht

    Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, landed a helicopter on his yacht in Italy

    June 29, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez reportedly got engaged earlier this year

    Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, landed a helicopter on his yacht in Italy on Wednesday. Sanchez, an Emmy-winning journalist, has been training to become a pilot for over a year. Eyewitnesses in Sardinia said she made three to four attempts to land the chopper before successfully touching down on Abeona, the $100 million support vessel for Bezos’ megayacht Koru.


    After landing, Lauren Sanchez was photographed in a gray tank top and denim shorts. Jeff Bezos also opted for casuals – he was seen dressed in a black T-shirt and black shorts, paired with a cap.


    Sanchez founded Black Ops Aviation in 2016. The company is the first female-owned and operated aerial film and production company with a focus across television and film, according to the Bezos Earth Fund website.

    News of the former anchor landing the chopper comes days after she shared a stunning picture of the Italian coastline on Instagram. According to the Daily Mail, Sanchez had also shared a picture from Koru, the largest sailing yacht ever built which is owned by her fiancé Jeff Bezos.









    Related stories


    The couple has been travelling on board Koru for the last month. The megayacht is estimated to be worth $500 million. It is 417-feet-long and can accommodate 18 guests and a crew of 40 people.

    Sanchez landed the helicopter on Abeona, the smaller 250-foot yacht that accompanies Koru and features a helipad, along with scuba gear, a personal submarine, seaplanes, supercars and more.

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have not publicly announced their engagement, but a source close to the couple confirmed their upcoming nuptials to CNN last month. The fact that Sanchez was spotted with a 20-carat rock on her finger gave further credence to these rumours.

    The couple have reportedly been dating since 2018, but only went public with their relationship once the Amazon billionaire’s divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalised in 2019.

    Moneycontrol News
