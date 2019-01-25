KTM 790 Duke will be here soon: What you need to know about the naked sport

Bajaj-owned KTM has dominated the market in the sub-400cc segment with their RC 390 and 390 Duke. Setting its sights on the mid-range naked bikes, it is getting ready to challenge the likes of the Kawasaki Z900, Suzuki GSX-S750 and the Triumph Street Triple. The KTM 790 Duke has been available in the internationally for a while now and will be making it to the Indian market sometime this year.

Minimalist design

KTM is known for its sleek and minimalist design and that is seen again on the 790 Duke. The bike features sharp, clean lines and angular LED headlight, the same as the one seen on the 1290 Super Duke and the 390 Duke.

Brand new engine

Powering the naked is an all-new LC8 799cc parallel-twin which pumps out 105PS of maximum power and 86Nm of peak torque. That mounted to a nimble chrome-molybdenum tubular chassis translates to an immensely powerful track tool. Power is transmitted to the rear via a 6-speed gearbox.

Bells and whistles

The bike comes fitted with a full-colour TFT screen, bi-directional quickshifter (up and down shifts), lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, multiple power modes, launch-control and to complete the package, wheelie control. The exhaust is also high-mounted on the side.

'The Scalpel'

The 790 Duke's suspension is handled by a 43mm open cartridge split-function WP fork up front and a gas-assisted WP monoshock with 12-stage preload adjustment at the rear. Stopping power comes from a pair of 300mm discs in the front and a 240mm one in the back. The bike is equipped with switchable dual-channel ABS which also includes a ‘Supermoto’ mode that disengages ABS at the rear wheel. All of this figures in to give the 790 Duke sharp, precise handling leading KTM to nickname it, 'The Scalpel'.

KTM India pricing

KTM has announced that it will not be manufacturing the 790 Duke in India, although it will be brought to the country via the CKD route and assembled at the Chakan plant. KTM officials have stated that the bike has been developed for easier CKD operations. Also, several components like the LED headlight, TFT screen, suspension, brakes, wheels, tyres and the swingarm can be localised to cut costs.

KTM can be expected to price the bike below the Rs 7 lakh mark. Few dealers in India have already started accepting bookings unofficially.