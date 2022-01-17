Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83

Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj would have turned 84 next month. (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home in New Delhi early on Monday, his granddaughter told news agency PTI. The Padma Vibhushan awardee would have turned 84 next month.

While his cause of death is yet to be ascertained, granddaughter Ragini Maharaj told PTI the family suspects he died of a cardiac arrest. She said that "Maharaj-ji"--as the maestro was popularly called--died surrounded by his family and disciples. "They were playing antakshari after dinner when he suddenly took ill," she told PTI.

The Kathak exponent, one of India's best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. "He probably died of a cardiac arrest," his granddaughter said.

"He was under treatment for the past month. He had sudden breathlessness at around 12.15-12.30 am last night. We brought him to the hospital within 10 minutes, but he passed away," she told news agency ANI.

Ragini Maharaj also revealed how her grandfather loved technology. "

He loved gadgets, always wanted to buy them at the earliest. He always said, if not a dancer, he'd have been a mechanic, his image in my mind will always be smiling," she told ANI.

Tributes started pouring in for the maestro on social media.

"Kathak has lost one it’s tallest exponents Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. Watching Kathak will always tingle a fond memory of the Padma Vibhushan Maestro. My sincere condolences and prayers for the departed soul. May Nataraja bless his family. Om Shanti" tweeted BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Businessman and columnist Suhel Seth commented, "The end of an era. India and the world loses an icon of dance. An icon of grace and the custodian of a fine heritage. Birju Maharaj passes on. Om Shanti."

Another user Pradeep Bhardwaj said, "End of an era. Heartfelt tributes to Pt Birju Maharaj who passed away at the age of 83. He was not just legendary but a legend, not just an artist but an institution, a national treasure, a celestial dancer, the foremost exponent of Kathak and classical dance."



The man who danced to his own tunes and took his dance form to a different level is no more. Rest in peace Birju Maharaj. pic.twitter.com/gU5PoLAfiA — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) January 17, 2022



It's a monumental loss to Indian performing arts. Legendary Pt Birju Maharaj ji's departure has left us poorer Shattered Pray Maharaj ji's soul rests in rhythmic peace Deepest condolences to his family, disciples & fans across the world

Om Shanti #Rip #RIPBirjuMaharaj ji pic.twitter.com/hlCxCWxrk5 — Durga Jasraj (@durgajasraj) January 16, 2022



Extremely saddened by the passing away of the Kathak Samrat, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. His passing is an irreparable loss to the art world. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 17, 2022

(With agency inputs)