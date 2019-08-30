App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kashmir demonstrations in Pakistan: Imran Khan asks all Pakistanis to join nationwide protest

“I want all Pakistanis to come out on August 30 at 12 noon -12.30 pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiris and send them the clear message that Pakistan stands in solidarity with them,” he tweeted.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on all Pakistanis to join the nation-wide protests on August 30 against India’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

Khan has been up in arms against the Indian government since August 5 after Home Minister announced that Jammu and Kashmir would be stripped of its special status and bifurcated into two union territories. He has repeatedly tried to influence the international community and get it to interfere in the Kashmir issue.

After realising that all his efforts have fallen flat, the Pakistan prime minister exhorted his countrymen on August 29 to come out in large numbers and join the demonstrations against India to exhibit their support for the “Kashmiri” cause.

Close
He took to microblogging platform Twitter to urge all Pakistanis in echoing his rhetoric, alleging gross human rights violations in the Indian part of Kashmir.



Furthermore, the neighbouring country stated on August 29 that finding an end to the “Kashmir crisis” as per UN resolutions would continue to be their priority vis-à-vis foreign policy agenda.

Notably, Pakistan has been constantly trying to meddle in India’s internal affairs with regard to Kashmir despite successive Indian governments reiterating that Kashmir is an integral part of India. Moreover, the international community was also reminded the present government in power that the decision to scrap Article 370 is an internal matter and any interference would amount to question its sovereignty.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Article 370 #crisis in Jammu and Kashmir #Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.