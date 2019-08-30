Kashmir demonstrations in Pakistan: Imran Khan asks all Pakistanis to join nationwide protest

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on all Pakistanis to join the nation-wide protests on August 30 against India’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

Khan has been up in arms against the Indian government since August 5 after Home Minister announced that Jammu and Kashmir would be stripped of its special status and bifurcated into two union territories. He has repeatedly tried to influence the international community and get it to interfere in the Kashmir issue.

After realising that all his efforts have fallen flat, the Pakistan prime minister exhorted his countrymen on August 29 to come out in large numbers and join the demonstrations against India to exhibit their support for the “Kashmiri” cause.



We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them. So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow stop whatever you are doing & come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 29, 2019

He took to microblogging platform Twitter to urge all Pakistanis in echoing his rhetoric, alleging gross human rights violations in the Indian part of Kashmir.



the daily injuring & killing of Kashmiri civilians, incl women & children - all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi Govt. & it's illegal annexation of IOK. The plan to change demography of IOK is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 29, 2019

Furthermore, the neighbouring country stated on August 29 that finding an end to the “Kashmir crisis” as per UN resolutions would continue to be their priority vis-à-vis foreign policy agenda.

Notably, Pakistan has been constantly trying to meddle in India’s internal affairs with regard to Kashmir despite successive Indian governments reiterating that Kashmir is an integral part of India. Moreover, the international community was also reminded the present government in power that the decision to scrap Article 370 is an internal matter and any interference would amount to question its sovereignty.

