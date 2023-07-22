Fitness influencer dies in freak gym accident while trying to lift 210kg

Justyn Vicky died in a freak gym accident. He was 33 (Image credit: @justynvickybali_island/Instagram)

Fitness influencer and bodybuilder Justyn Vicky has died in a freak gym accident. He was strength training at a gym in Bali when a barbell broke his neck on July 15.

According to the Daily Mail, Vicky, 33, was killed by the barbell while trying to squat-press 210kg with a single spotter behind him. He failed to complete the lift while exercising at The Paradise Gym in Sanur, Bali, on Saturday.

When the Indonesian fitness influencer failed to complete the lift, he “fell forward, cascading the weight bar off his shoulders and snapping his neck and head forward,” Bali Discovery reported. The spotter behind him was helpless as Vicky fell to the floor and the stacked weights crashed down the back of his neck.

Horrifying footage of the moment shows his neck snapping forward as falls to the floor.

Vicky was rushed to the hospital after the gym accident where he succumbed to his injuries. He died of a broken neck.

Tributes have poured in for the bodybuilder who had amassed over 30,000 followers on Instagram. His friend Kang Gede said he was “a good person, polite and sociable.”



The Paradise Gym, where Vicky worked, remembered him as “more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support.”

“His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply. Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family,” the gym said in its statement.