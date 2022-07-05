English
    'Johnny Debt': Beggar's impersonation of Captain Jack Sparrow leaves internet impressed | Watch

    The way the man perfectly imitated Captain Jack Sparrow's mannerisms won hearts on the internet.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
    Screengrabs from the viral video shared by @javroar on Twitter.

    The video of a beggar impersonating Captain Jack Sparrow on the streets has gone viral. While the popularity of actor Johnny Depp's character from Pirates of the Caribbean have prompted several entertainers to don the pirate leader's hat, the way the man perfectly imitated Sparrow's mannerisms won hearts on the internet.

    Some even referred to the man as "Johnny Debt".

    The video was shared two months ago, when Depp in the middle of a legal battle against his former wife and actor Amber Heard but has recently resurfaced on social media.

    The clip shot at an unidentifiable location shows the beggar approaching a car waiting at a traffic light before taking out his toy gun and pointing it at the person in the car. The man then reaches the car window to pull out a bag that resembles a beer mug and holding it out to the person in the car for some money. Once paid, the man then moves away from the car but maintains his mannerisms as Captain Jack Sparrow.

    "I'm ok with this! Good on him! Maybe be careful who you point a gun at but I'm loving the #JohnnyDebt lol (sic)," commented Angelica J. Cullen (@AngelBHS). Twitter user Amy Timlin wrote, "Someone just said 'that’s Johnny Debt' I’m howling."

    Johnny Depp had recently won a defamation case against Heard for an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 where she referred to himself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". She was then directed asked to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp.

    Read more: Amber Heard in talks over multi-million dollar deal for 'tell-all' book after Johnny Depp trial: Report
