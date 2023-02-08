Viral video: US First Lady Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris's husband on the lips

Jill Biden kissed Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff on the lips before Joe Biden's State of the Union address. (Image: Screengrab from video @bennyjohnson/Twitter)

US First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff were caught on a sticky wicket when a video of them kissing on the lips right before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address went viral and Twitter scrutinizing and lambasting them for the act.

It all started when Jill Biden, 71, was making her way through a clapping crowd ahead of her husband’s address. Doug Emhoff, 58, standing in the stands, extends his arm for Biden to walk through while leaning in for a formal hug or greeting or a kiss on the cheeks.

Jill Biden holds his hand and then leans in and lands a kiss right on Emhoff’s lips and then proceeded to move forward and shake hands with others in the audience. Emhoff was visibly taken aback for a split second but then appeared to look normal as he continued clapping.

The viral video landed in the radar of many critics who slammed the First Lady and many pointed out if Covid was really over.

“Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?!” read a user’s tweet who shared a video of the incident.

While it looks quite evident that may be it was just a miscalculation that a friendly kiss supposed to be the cheeks fell on the lips, no one considered that option.

Almost everyone derided both the First Lady and Emhoff for the kiss that soon after made headlines insinuating distasteful remarks about the two.

A slowed down video of the “kiss” shows that it possibly landed on one side of the mouth but nevertheless it did land on lips, however unintentionally.

Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Wednesday and spoke of jobs, Covid, climate crisis, healthcare and more ahead of the 2024 Presidential elections.