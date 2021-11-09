MARKET NEWS

Jeff Bezos's friendly warning to Leonardo DiCaprio as viral video shows girlfriend, actor chatting

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were attending the LACMA Art+Film Gala, hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio and the art museum’s trustee.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were seen with Leonardo DiCaprio at an event in Los Angeles.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos on Monday issued a friendly warning to actor Leonardo DiCaprio after the Amazon founder’s girlfriend was seen chatting with the actor at an event.

Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were attending the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art+Film Gala, hosted by DiCaprio and the art museum’s trustee.

A viral video from the sidelines of the event showed Sanchez, a former news anchor, and DiCaprio chatting as Bezos stood by her side. Sanchez was seen looking up at the actor and appeared to be engrossed in the conversation.

Sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports shared the clip on Twitter with a note that said, “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl”.

When Bezos saw the tweet, he reacted with a friendly jibe at the Titanic actor. “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…,” he said, tagging the DiCaprio.

Bezos also posted a photo of himself leaning on a red warning board that says “Danger. Steep cliff, fatal drop”.

Lauren Sanchez, meanwhile, posted about the gala event on Instagram, where she have a shoutout to DiCaprio and his co-host. “Beautiful evening last night at the @LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by the amazing @1evachow and @leonardodicaprio. A huge congratulations to this year’s honorees @asherald, @kehindewiley and Steve Spielberg! An amazing event that will benefit important museum initiatives, exhibitions, and programming for years to come,” she wrote, along with photos, including that of her and Bezos.

 


The relationship of Jeff Bezos, 57, and Lauren Sanchez, 51, came to light amid the news of the former’s separation from MacKenzie Scott in January 2019.

An American tabloid newspaper, National Enquirer, reported he had been having an affair with a Sanchez.

 

Bezos and Scott married in 1993 and have four children. Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in his Seattle garage in 1994 and turned it into a behemoth that dominates online retail globally.
Tags: #Jeff Bezos #Lauren Sanchez #Leonardo DiCaprio
first published: Nov 9, 2021 03:39 pm

